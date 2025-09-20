Thanks so much for all of the incredible feedback and messages of support during the launch of Burden of Truth! I've just uploaded the first batch of updates and will definitely continue to keep an eye on problems and suggestions, so don't hesitate to reach out in the Bug Reports section of the forums if you encounter any issues! That said, let's get into the details:

Update Details

Version 1.0.5

Fixed script effect parsing issues with a non-US language or region setting

Version 1.0.4

Added a setting to disable Chibi Cross

Added Quick Start feature to skip the opening if a completed demo user file is detected

Fixed Typos in Chapter 3 Trial 3

Added additional secrets to several levels

Adjusted audio mixing for a cutscene in Chapter 3 Trial 3

The evidence detail view now automatically closes after opening the Court Record

Chibi Cross is quite disappointed that you would want to disable him, but ultimately understands that you may want to preserve the flow of the trial. If you're unaware of how the secret mechanic works, I recommend that you leave the setting to it's default value which enables Chibi Cross dialogues. It's meant to be an intended part of the experience that showcases a comedic storyline over the course of your adventure, not a genuine critique of your playstyle. However, if you'd like to customize the experience, you are now able to silence Chibi Cross... permanently. The power is in your hands.

Some players expressed concern over having to start from the beginning of the game when they had already completed the demo, so I've added in a "quick start" feature that activates when you press "New Game" from the main menu! If you've completed the demo, the demoUser.sav file will be updated with a special flag that the main game can read from and use to determine whether to show you the Quick Start screen. Even if you completed the demo when it was first released on a previous patch, the flag will be visible to the game now.

If you choose to Quick Start, you'll be brought to the demonstration section of the Prologue so you don't have to sit through the opening scenes but still get some context going into the new puzzles (which rely on Prologue case familiarity). The Quick Start feature was a bit of work to put together but it should work well for anyone who recently played the demo! I don't recommend using it if you haven't played the demo in a while, though, since you'd be missing some relevant context for upcoming puzzles. But like before, the power is your hands to get into the game a bit faster if you'd prefer!

Finally, there seems to have been a language/culture setting issue that caused incorrect script behavior if your computer is set to a non-US region. I've taken the easiest (and fastest to implement) approach and now enforced the game to run in en-US mode, which should prevent this problem from happening. However, I'm not 100% sure until it's tested more thoroughly, so do feel free to let me know if this continues to be a problem or if it has introduced other issues. In the long term, a better solution will be to parse with culture invariant settings on each method rather than forcing the whole program to parse in a certain way, but that is something that will take more time to look into. And if this solution ends up looking fine, I think it will be okay to leave it as is in BOT for the foreseeable future.

Thanks so much for playing and I hope you've been enjoying the game!

- Matt