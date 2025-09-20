 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20055346 Edited 20 September 2025 – 00:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Added art to the waterfall top in the Sanctum.


Bug Fixes
  • Prefab densities for retrofitted Lunar Islands, Lunar Grotto, and Fumarole biomes will now properly be populated.
    • This means world regrowth will properly work within these areas.
    • This fix has also been applied onto already existing retrofits of these areas.
  • Fixed Abigail's flower missing its inventory images for the Swashbuckler skin.
  • Fixed Wormwood's Survivor skin missing various leaves.
  • Fixed some grey art popping through some Primal skins.
  • Fixed Wendy's Swashbuckler head skin having a black skirt.
  • Fixed Wendy's Read's Rags missing the bracelets.
  • Fixed a crash for when mods remove the Chasm in the Sanctum.
  • Fixed being unable to place bridges in the Lunar Grotto retrofit and certain parts of the Lunar Grotto.
  • Fixed Wandering Trader appearing right next to the first player in the world at the Florid Postern.
  • Fixed bug with Terramites becoming invisible when reskinned while floating on water.
  • Fixed bug with Shadow Creatures and Gestalts causing pillars to collapse in the Sanctum puzzle room.

Changed files in this update

Windows Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
Linux Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
macOS Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
