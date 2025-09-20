- Added art to the waterfall top in the Sanctum.
Bug Fixes
- Prefab densities for retrofitted Lunar Islands, Lunar Grotto, and Fumarole biomes will now properly be populated.
- This means world regrowth will properly work within these areas.
- This fix has also been applied onto already existing retrofits of these areas.
- This means world regrowth will properly work within these areas.
- Fixed Abigail's flower missing its inventory images for the Swashbuckler skin.
- Fixed Wormwood's Survivor skin missing various leaves.
- Fixed some grey art popping through some Primal skins.
- Fixed Wendy's Swashbuckler head skin having a black skirt.
- Fixed Wendy's Read's Rags missing the bracelets.
- Fixed a crash for when mods remove the Chasm in the Sanctum.
- Fixed being unable to place bridges in the Lunar Grotto retrofit and certain parts of the Lunar Grotto.
- Fixed Wandering Trader appearing right next to the first player in the world at the Florid Postern.
- Fixed bug with Terramites becoming invisible when reskinned while floating on water.
- Fixed bug with Shadow Creatures and Gestalts causing pillars to collapse in the Sanctum puzzle room.
Changed files in this update