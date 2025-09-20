 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20055145 Edited 21 September 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Updates]
  • Easy mode finally complete for Stage 3
  • Adding support for Simplified Chinese
  • Player will now gain a score bonus at the end of every stage (Stage Bonus, Graze Bonus, Difficulty Multiplier)
  • Added "Cheater" mode to unlock all items in game. You'll just have to figure out how to activate it somehow as it is primarily for debugging



[UI]
  • Updates to the in Game HUD
  • Displaying an intro for the player to look over their controls and indicating the item collection zone
  • Changing the primary font used in the game for English and Chinese


[Bugs]
  • Fixing bug where enemy homing attacks would home in on player ability projectiles
  • Some audio issues fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2941771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link