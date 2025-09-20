[Updates]
- Easy mode finally complete for Stage 3
- Adding support for Simplified Chinese
- Player will now gain a score bonus at the end of every stage (Stage Bonus, Graze Bonus, Difficulty Multiplier)
- Added "Cheater" mode to unlock all items in game. You'll just have to figure out how to activate it somehow as it is primarily for debugging
[UI]
- Updates to the in Game HUD
- Displaying an intro for the player to look over their controls and indicating the item collection zone
- Changing the primary font used in the game for English and Chinese
[Bugs]
- Fixing bug where enemy homing attacks would home in on player ability projectiles
- Some audio issues fixed
