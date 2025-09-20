It's been just over a month since Draggin' released, time flies!

And just in time to celebrate, we set a new patch for Draggin' live. Our lead programmer (me) has been juggling some other important work recently (playing Hollow Knight: Silksong), but we've put together some new additions and fixes we think will make the game a lot more user-friendly.

Here's our list of changes for the new 1.0.2 update:

Additions:

- Clicking is now rebindable from the settings menu!

- The life bar now has some new sprites that appear when you heal to show you how close you are to max health.

- The Combo Meter has some new little icons to make it clearer what the numbers on it actually mean.

- Added a few new supported resolutions (QHD and 4K UHD, specifically). That should make the game look nicer on 4k monitors!

Balance Changes:

- Heart drop rate is now tied to how much health you have (more hearts show up when you're low, fewer when you have a lot already).

- Health Potions heal 2 hearts instead of 3.

- College Fund goal has been raised from 150k to 500k. We've been super impressed with how fast some of y'all are getting Margot to college, so we gotta make it a little tougher.

Fixes:

- The "Potions" header on the Spellbook screen shows up in the right place now.

- Fixed the issue where the combo meter would disappear if you started another combo during its fade out animation.

Thank you all for playing! As always, if you run into any issues in the new build, or have any feedback for us, the Discord is a great place to make sure we hear about it! We've got some big announcements coming up on the horizon, so stay tuned!

Enjoy the new patch, everyone! Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go play Silksong for the next 8 hours.

- Alex from Dragon Fractal