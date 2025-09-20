Hey Goblins! 👋



Hotfix Patch 1 is now live for Goblin Cleanup! Our tiny team have been hard at work cleaning up bugs you've reported to us since our launch into Steam Early Access.



Before we jump into fixes, we also want to thank all the Goblins who played our Experimental Beta Branch for this patch yesterday!



We're happy to announce that Hotfix Patch 1 specifically fixes the locked door issue in the Prison level, improves the behavior of Skeletons in the same level, and brings improved Ultrawide support for the Customisation and Shop menus. Additional fixes are also included, so please see our full patch notes for all details below:



Hotfix Patch 1 - Patch Notes

Fixes & Improvements:

General fixes for item desynchronisation in multiplayer, which was particularly affecting Skeletons.

Fixed some customisation issues for players with Ultrawide monitors.

Improvements to the Skeleton in 'The Prison', which now moves around the level easier.

Fixed an issue where the locked door in 'The Prison' would not open for everyone in a multiplayer lobby.

Ran into an issue whilst cleaning the dungeons?

If you run into any issues with Goblin Cleanup, please reach out to our Support Team via the Report a Problem Steam forums here!

Thank you for all your support! 💚