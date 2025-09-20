Massive UI Overhaul
It took a lot of work, but we finally made it so you can use your mouse to navigate throughout the entirety of Beat Banger! Gone are the days of not being able to use your mouse to navigate the menu! We've also improved the way controllers work on menus.
We've also given the main menu a new look featuring Zoe. We'll soon be adding more characters to the main menu, and we hope to have more creative and interactive interfaces in the future!
We've also completely overhauled the hot menu to be more mouse-friendly and less intrusive. A few options from the old menu are missing, such as the glyph override control; however, we'll add them back shortly.
Rank and (S)EXP
Beat Banger now includes tracked experience value, which gives you a title for being the best Beat Banger around. This value unlocks things gradually throughout the game, as well as provides a mechanism for unlocking content in later updates, such as secret levels and character interactions that wouldn't be possible otherwise.
Rank Titles
Rank
Required (S)EXP
VIRGIN
0 (S)EXP
NEWBIE
100 (S)EXP
AMATEUR
200 (S)EXP
ROOKIE
300 (S)EXP
PROFESSIONAL
500 (S)EXP
PORNSTAR
1000 (S)EXP
THE GOAT
3000 (S)EXP
BEAT BANGER
9999 (S)EXP
You can gain (S)EXP from unlocking achievements, playing official levels, and even from playing mods! Beating official levels ranges from 50 to 100, depending on difficulty. It shouldn't be too difficult to unlock everything quickly. We may add more ranks for higher XP values down the line.
Fan Art Gallery
We've added a fan art section to the In-Game Gallery to allow community members to show off the fantastic fan art they've made! The images in the gallery are just the beginning, as we plan to add more in future updates.
Additions
Added ranks and experience system 🎮
Added mouse compatibility 🐁
Added in-game mod browser! 🎉
Added themed mouse cursor
Added fan art to the gallery
Added Patreon art to the gallery
Added themed hot menu border
Added credits menu scrolling
Added 2k resolution support
Added gameplay options to the hot menu
Added skip cutscene option in hot menu
Added reset settings function
Added Intiface Instructions
Added lore to character menu
Changes
Updated to v50 ✨
Updated engine to Godot 4.5 Stable
Updated locale
Updated main menu to include Zoe!🐦
Updated options menu
Updated achievements menu
Updated scene viewer UI
Updated shop UI
Updated in-game glyphs
Improved menu sound effects
Improved level unlocking system
Improved system for finding controller type
Improved loading times on initial level load
Made some achievements easier to obtain
Removed
Removed mod folder from game directory
Fixes
Fixed crash on splash screen for new players
Fixed the mod extraction double folder issue
Fixed the scene viewer skipping Dawna
Fixed scene viewer audio desync issues
Fixed the mods folder being deleted on clear save
Fixed level editor not recognizing files with capitalized file extensions
Fixed level editor seekbar not handling Page Up / Down inputs
Fixed unintended behavior caused by multiple keybind assignments
Fixed effects not loading in-level properly
Changed files in this update