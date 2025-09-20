Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Massive UI Overhaul

It took a lot of work, but we finally made it so you can use your mouse to navigate throughout the entirety of Beat Banger! Gone are the days of not being able to use your mouse to navigate the menu! We've also improved the way controllers work on menus.

We've also given the main menu a new look featuring Zoe. We'll soon be adding more characters to the main menu, and we hope to have more creative and interactive interfaces in the future!

We've also completely overhauled the hot menu to be more mouse-friendly and less intrusive. A few options from the old menu are missing, such as the glyph override control; however, we'll add them back shortly.

Rank and (S)EXP

Beat Banger now includes tracked experience value, which gives you a title for being the best Beat Banger around. This value unlocks things gradually throughout the game, as well as provides a mechanism for unlocking content in later updates, such as secret levels and character interactions that wouldn't be possible otherwise.

Rank Titles

Rank Required (S)EXP VIRGIN 0 (S)EXP NEWBIE 100 (S)EXP AMATEUR 200 (S)EXP ROOKIE 300 (S)EXP PROFESSIONAL 500 (S)EXP PORNSTAR 1000 (S)EXP THE GOAT 3000 (S)EXP BEAT BANGER 9999 (S)EXP

You can gain (S)EXP from unlocking achievements, playing official levels, and even from playing mods! Beating official levels ranges from 50 to 100, depending on difficulty. It shouldn't be too difficult to unlock everything quickly. We may add more ranks for higher XP values down the line.

Fan Art Gallery

We've added a fan art section to the In-Game Gallery to allow community members to show off the fantastic fan art they've made! The images in the gallery are just the beginning, as we plan to add more in future updates.

Additions

Added ranks and experience system 🎮

Added mouse compatibility 🐁

Added in-game mod browser! 🎉

Added themed mouse cursor

Added fan art to the gallery

Added Patreon art to the gallery

Added themed hot menu border

Added credits menu scrolling

Added 2k resolution support

Added gameplay options to the hot menu

Added skip cutscene option in hot menu

Added reset settings function

Added Intiface Instructions

Added lore to character menu



Changes

Updated to v50 ✨

Updated engine to Godot 4.5 Stable

Updated locale

Updated main menu to include Zoe!🐦

Updated options menu

Updated achievements menu

Updated scene viewer UI

Updated shop UI

Updated in-game glyphs

Improved menu sound effects

Improved level unlocking system

Improved system for finding controller type

Improved loading times on initial level load

Made some achievements easier to obtain



Removed

Removed mod folder from game directory



Fixes