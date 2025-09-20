 Skip to content
Major 20 September 2025 Build 20055071 Edited 20 September 2025 – 00:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Massive UI Overhaul

It took a lot of work, but we finally made it so you can use your mouse to navigate throughout the entirety of Beat Banger! Gone are the days of not being able to use your mouse to navigate the menu! We've also improved the way controllers work on menus.  

We've also given the main menu a new look featuring Zoe. We'll soon be adding more characters to the main menu, and we hope to have more creative and interactive interfaces in the future!

We've also completely overhauled the hot menu to be more mouse-friendly and less intrusive. A few options from the old menu are missing, such as the glyph override control; however, we'll add them back shortly.

Rank and (S)EXP

Beat Banger now includes tracked experience value, which gives you a title for being the best Beat Banger around. This value unlocks things gradually throughout the game, as well as provides a mechanism for unlocking content in later updates, such as secret levels and character interactions that wouldn't be possible otherwise.

Rank Titles

Rank

Required (S)EXP

VIRGIN

0 (S)EXP

NEWBIE

100 (S)EXP

AMATEUR

200 (S)EXP

ROOKIE

300 (S)EXP

PROFESSIONAL

500 (S)EXP

PORNSTAR

1000 (S)EXP

THE GOAT

3000 (S)EXP

BEAT BANGER

9999 (S)EXP

You can gain (S)EXP from unlocking achievements, playing official levels, and even from playing mods! Beating official levels ranges from 50 to 100, depending on difficulty. It shouldn't be too difficult to unlock everything quickly. We may add more ranks for higher XP values down the line.

Fan Art Gallery

We've added a fan art section to the In-Game Gallery to allow community members to show off the fantastic fan art they've made! The images in the gallery are just the beginning, as we plan to add more in future updates.

Additions

  • Added ranks and experience system 🎮

  • Added mouse compatibility 🐁

  • Added in-game mod browser! 🎉

  • Added themed mouse cursor

  • Added fan art to the gallery

  • Added Patreon art to the gallery

  • Added themed hot menu border

  • Added credits menu scrolling

  • Added 2k resolution support

  • Added gameplay options to the hot menu

  • Added skip cutscene option in hot menu

  • Added reset settings function

  • Added Intiface Instructions

  • Added lore to character menu

Changes

  • Updated to v50 ✨

  • Updated engine to Godot 4.5 Stable

  • Updated locale

  • Updated main menu to include Zoe!🐦

  • Updated options menu

  • Updated achievements menu

  • Updated scene viewer UI

  • Updated shop UI

  • Updated in-game glyphs

  • Improved menu sound effects

  • Improved level unlocking system

  • Improved system for finding controller type

  • Improved loading times on initial level load

  • Made some achievements easier to obtain

Removed

  • Removed mod folder from game directory

Fixes

  • Fixed crash on splash screen for new players

  • Fixed the mod extraction double folder issue

  • Fixed the scene viewer skipping Dawna

  • Fixed scene viewer audio desync issues

  • Fixed the mods folder being deleted on clear save

  • Fixed level editor not recognizing files with capitalized file extensions

  • Fixed level editor seekbar not handling Page Up / Down inputs

  • Fixed unintended behavior caused by multiple keybind assignments

  • Fixed effects not loading in-level properly

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1813432
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1813433
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1813434
  • Loading history…
