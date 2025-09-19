Hello!

We have updated the following in this latest hotfix:

- Some playtesters with less than normal widescreens were experiencing UI being off screen or hidden behind other UI and we have patched this so that everything can be seen.

- Fixed visual errors running in the background

- Fixed Level up stat buttons that were either showing the incorrect thing, prematurely being locked, and hover text was going off screen

- some users experienced no music when clicking on "no" button to show the intro scene again.



Thank you!





