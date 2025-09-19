Hello!
We have updated the following in this latest hotfix:
- Some playtesters with less than normal widescreens were experiencing UI being off screen or hidden behind other UI and we have patched this so that everything can be seen.
- Fixed visual errors running in the background
- Fixed Level up stat buttons that were either showing the incorrect thing, prematurely being locked, and hover text was going off screen
- some users experienced no music when clicking on "no" button to show the intro scene again.
Thank you!
Grimslair v0.144c Hotfix is Live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update