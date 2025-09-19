 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20055006 Edited 20 September 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!
We have updated the following in this latest hotfix:
- Some playtesters with less than normal widescreens were experiencing UI being off screen or hidden behind other UI and we have patched this so that everything can be seen.
- Fixed visual errors running in the background
- Fixed Level up stat buttons that were either showing the incorrect thing, prematurely being locked, and hover text was going off screen
- some users experienced no music when clicking on "no" button to show the intro scene again.

Thank you!


Changed files in this update

Depot 3800471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link