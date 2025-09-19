- It's the Final Countdown
- Added 7 new dungeon blocks
- Updated several older dungeon blocks to have more furniture
- Fixed Mother Ray's explosion pausing when the host enemy dies
- Fixed crash when using Umbral Incinerator
- Fixed Nightcrawlers retaining aggro status after retreating
- Slightly reduced the global item spawn rate
