19 September 2025 Build 20054976
Update notes via Steam Community
  • It's the Final Countdown
  • Added 7 new dungeon blocks
  • Updated several older dungeon blocks to have more furniture
  • Fixed Mother Ray's explosion pausing when the host enemy dies
  • Fixed crash when using Umbral Incinerator
  • Fixed Nightcrawlers retaining aggro status after retreating
  • Slightly reduced the global item spawn rate

Depot 3247694
