Fixed Not Being Able to Access the Pause Menu if Joining a Game that Was In Progress,

Fixed Early Disconnects if the Host's Network Connection Was Bad, We Now Wait 15 Seconds Before Disconnecting,

Overhauled Bouncy Castle Mesh for Performance and Realism,

Fix Controller Bug that Stopped You From Being to Press Some Buttons,

Fix Join Errors Getting Cut Off,

Fixed Rare Chance for Level 3 Terminal to Not Spawn,

Reduced Clumps Peripheral Vision by 33%,

Reduced Sound that Distance Clumps Can Hear Jail Doors,

Fixed Clumps Getting Sometimes Not Being Able Move Through Doorways,

Fixed Catwalks not Spawning Above Staircases in Level 3,

Small Decrease in Level 3 Final Sector Size,

Small Decrease in Clump Top Speed,

Fixed Issue where the "What's New" Tab Did Not Show,