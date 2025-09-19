 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20054928 Edited 19 September 2025 – 23:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed Not Being Able to Access the Pause Menu if Joining a Game that Was In Progress,

  • Fixed Early Disconnects if the Host's Network Connection Was Bad, We Now Wait 15 Seconds Before Disconnecting,

  • Overhauled Bouncy Castle Mesh for Performance and Realism,

  • Fix Controller Bug that Stopped You From Being to Press Some Buttons,

  • Fix Join Errors Getting Cut Off,

  • Fixed Rare Chance for Level 3 Terminal to Not Spawn,

  • Reduced Clumps Peripheral Vision by 33%,

  • Reduced Sound that Distance Clumps Can Hear Jail Doors,

  • Fixed Clumps Getting Sometimes Not Being Able Move Through Doorways,

  • Fixed Catwalks not Spawning Above Staircases in Level 3,

  • Small Decrease in Level 3 Final Sector Size,

  • Small Decrease in Clump Top Speed,

  • Fixed Issue where the "What's New" Tab Did Not Show,

  • Various Fixes for Rare Crashes

