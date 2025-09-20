I'm working through all the feedback and reports. For now, I wanted to clean up a few glaring issues and make the controller experience better. I'm still fixing plenty of other things, and will be adding new content once everything is stable, so stay tuned!
- Significant UI improvements for the controller
- Added clear highlight rectangles to item and skills when they are hovered over
- Fixed some tooltip positioning issues that were particularly annoying on the Steam Deck
- Fixed the synchronization of damaging ailments on the debuff display
- Fixed an issue where some debuffs could linger indefinitely. If you see any other instances of this, let me know!
- Fixed a bug where Blade Amalgam could softlock a run
- Fixed a "Dan, you had one job!" translation error on the "Cooldown Recovery Rate" modifier for Accessory items
- Significantly buffed Avatar of Vengeance, enabling much better scaling
- Fixed an issue where the Crafter had forgotten how to count properly
- The Kraken encounter should now play the correct boss music
- Fixed an ancient typo
- Fixed a text issue for Avatar of Vengeance
- Fixed a skill tree dependency issues for Avatar of Vengeance
- Fixed an issue where Shield Toss' second projectile would spawn in the same spot as its first projectile, rendering it very hard to notice
- Fixed an exploit where you could access difficulty levels you had not yet unlocked
- Fixed a menu exploit
- Fixed a very boring exploit where you could wait for ultimate cooldowns in certain situations
- Fixed a bug with sticky tooltips
