Significant UI improvements for the controller



Added clear highlight rectangles to item and skills when they are hovered over



Fixed some tooltip positioning issues that were particularly annoying on the Steam Deck



Fixed the synchronization of damaging ailments on the debuff display



Fixed an issue where some debuffs could linger indefinitely. If you see any other instances of this, let me know!



Fixed a bug where Blade Amalgam could softlock a run



Fixed a "Dan, you had one job!" translation error on the "Cooldown Recovery Rate" modifier for Accessory items



Significantly buffed Avatar of Vengeance, enabling much better scaling



Fixed an issue where the Crafter had forgotten how to count properly



The Kraken encounter should now play the correct boss music



Fixed an ancient typo



Fixed a text issue for Avatar of Vengeance



Fixed a skill tree dependency issues for Avatar of Vengeance



Fixed an issue where Shield Toss' second projectile would spawn in the same spot as its first projectile, rendering it very hard to notice



Fixed an exploit where you could access difficulty levels you had not yet unlocked



Fixed a menu exploit



Fixed a very boring exploit where you could wait for ultimate cooldowns in certain situations



Fixed a bug with sticky tooltips



Hi everyone! It's been an exciting release day, and I wanted to thank you all for trying out the game. I worked on this solo for quite some time, and it's heartwarming to see you all enjoying it.I'm working through all the feedback and reports. For now, I wanted to clean up a few glaring issues and make the controller experience better. I'm still fixing plenty of other things, and will be adding new content once everything is stable, so stay tuned!