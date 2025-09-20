 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20054770 Edited 20 September 2025 – 00:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone! It's been an exciting release day, and I wanted to thank you all for trying out the game. I worked on this solo for quite some time, and it's heartwarming to see you all enjoying it.

I'm working through all the feedback and reports. For now, I wanted to clean up a few glaring issues and make the controller experience better. I'm still fixing plenty of other things, and will be adding new content once everything is stable, so stay tuned!

  • Significant UI improvements for the controller
  • Added clear highlight rectangles to item and skills when they are hovered over
  • Fixed some tooltip positioning issues that were particularly annoying on the Steam Deck
  • Fixed the synchronization of damaging ailments on the debuff display
  • Fixed an issue where some debuffs could linger indefinitely. If you see any other instances of this, let me know!
  • Fixed a bug where Blade Amalgam could softlock a run
  • Fixed a "Dan, you had one job!" translation error on the "Cooldown Recovery Rate" modifier for Accessory items
  • Significantly buffed Avatar of Vengeance, enabling much better scaling
  • Fixed an issue where the Crafter had forgotten how to count properly
  • The Kraken encounter should now play the correct boss music
  • Fixed an ancient typo
  • Fixed a text issue for Avatar of Vengeance
  • Fixed a skill tree dependency issues for Avatar of Vengeance
  • Fixed an issue where Shield Toss' second projectile would spawn in the same spot as its first projectile, rendering it very hard to notice
  • Fixed an exploit where you could access difficulty levels you had not yet unlocked
  • Fixed a menu exploit
  • Fixed a very boring exploit where you could wait for ultimate cooldowns in certain situations
  • Fixed a bug with sticky tooltips

Changed files in this update

