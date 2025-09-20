 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20054711
Fixed a bug that would sometime prevent attacking
Material processors now process materials faster and in larger quantities
Changed the amount of lumen needed to level, and level skills
Reduced the amount of experience needed to level

Changed files in this update

Depot 4009161
