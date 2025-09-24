 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20054688 Edited 24 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Last maintenance patch to the fixes out before we enter the beta stage for the next major update.

Changelog 1.1.3 (20.09.2025)


Bugfixes


- Fixed Tavern and Sexy Tavern outfits starting in the wrong location in Voting Encouragement
- Fixed Aura no longer automatically removing collar while fighting Arwin
- Fixed some Roland references in Nothing But The Truth that no longer make sense after killing him
- Fixed passability issue in Mount Firestorm 3
- Fixed selecting skip option in message command window causing event item selection to softlock
- Fixed counter edge tile appearing below Aura instead of above

Changed files in this update

