Changelog 1.1.3 (20.09.2025)
Bugfixes
- Fixed Tavern and Sexy Tavern outfits starting in the wrong location in Voting Encouragement
- Fixed Aura no longer automatically removing collar while fighting Arwin
- Fixed some Roland references in Nothing But The Truth that no longer make sense after killing him
- Fixed passability issue in Mount Firestorm 3
- Fixed selecting skip option in message command window causing event item selection to softlock
- Fixed counter edge tile appearing below Aura instead of above
Changed files in this update