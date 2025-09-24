Last maintenance patch to the fixes out before we enter the beta stage for the next major update.



Changelog 1.1.3 (20.09.2025)

Bugfixes

- Fixed Tavern and Sexy Tavern outfits starting in the wrong location in Voting Encouragement

- Fixed Aura no longer automatically removing collar while fighting Arwin

- Fixed some Roland references in Nothing But The Truth that no longer make sense after killing him

- Fixed passability issue in Mount Firestorm 3

- Fixed selecting skip option in message command window causing event item selection to softlock

- Fixed counter edge tile appearing below Aura instead of above