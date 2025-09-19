Added a Gaming Tips for Full Screen and Restarting the game
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a Game Tips for full screen and restarting the game before game starts after the Not Allowed to Die Gaming Studios' logo plays. This game is for all types of gamers, including those that don't play often and I want it to be as inclusive as I can make it.
