 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20054590 Edited 19 September 2025 – 22:46:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a Game Tips for full screen and restarting the game before game starts after the Not Allowed to Die Gaming Studios' logo plays. This game is for all types of gamers, including those that don't play often and I want it to be as inclusive as I can make it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3952111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link