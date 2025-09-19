 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20054565 Edited 19 September 2025 – 22:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yay! I updated the demo for the thirtieth time, just in time for SAGE 2025! This version of the demo is now a close representation of the final game. This will be similar to what Headcannon will put out on consoles in the near future. 

Version 30 Changelog:

  • New art everywhere. New portraits, new main menu, new fonts, new lots of things. It's been a year since the last demo update, so a lot has changed!

  • A handful of new costumes, though there will be more once the game is finally released!

  • Significant optimisations - the game will run faster on all platforms thanks to the work put in to getting the game running on Switch 1.

  • Significant QoL since the last demo version - scrollable menu, extendable camera, you name it!

  • Significant bug fixes - apparently I forgot to make it so control bindings save. Nice one me.

  • Lots of other stuff I forgot about.

Version 31 Changelog:

  • Fixed a pesky bug regarding textbox layering issues…

The game is pretty much done now. Hopefully in a few months, a release date can be announced! See you very soon!

