19 September 2025 Build 20054435 Edited 19 September 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, I'm back today with another bug fix. There was a visual issue in gameplay, especially in indoor areas, known as “pixel jittering”. This caused objects in motion to shake and strain the eyes. I did my best to fix this issue! It's not perfect yet, but at least it doesn't strain my eyes anymore. Please don't hesitate to share your comments and suggestions!

Changed files in this update

