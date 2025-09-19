Bugfix about pixel jittering
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, I'm back today with another bug fix. There was a visual issue in gameplay, especially in indoor areas, known as “pixel jittering”. This caused objects in motion to shake and strain the eyes. I did my best to fix this issue! It's not perfect yet, but at least it doesn't strain my eyes anymore. Please don't hesitate to share your comments and suggestions!
