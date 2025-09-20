Player list UI has been completely reworked. This is step 1 of 3. Step 2 will move the damage bars into a tabbed system of the player list. Step 3 will include hover indicators for all the players.

Custom matchmaking has been implemented. This fixes players getting kicked out in favor of bots. It also removes the queuing time limit.

Bot difficulty in matchmaking changed from Medium to Easy

Leader skins and backgrounds added

If you have leftover gold at the end of the round, some of it will be used to lower your shop and/or leader upgrade cost. Here are the following scenarios: 1 gold leftover: lowers either shop or leader level by 1 (random)

2 gold leftover: lowers both shop and leader level by 1

3 or more gold: lowers both by 1 and you lose the rest

Gold cap lowered from 25 to 20

Leader upgrade cost from 14/25/27/29 to 14/20/22/24

Shop upgrade cost from 14/18/18/18 14/16/16/16

Locked shops can no longer be re-rolled (will show an error message)

Heroes that do not have enough mana to cast all their relics will show a warning symbol and accompanying hover. This functionality can be disabled in settings.

Animation added for shop re-rolls

Cast time icon has been updated

Versus screen now includes a sound bumper

Rerolling sound effect added

Shop upgrade sound added

Cosmetic menu is now available during games and changes will apply to your next game

Simple tooltips now include pool amount

Simple tooltips now have gifs

Simple tooltips will now show stack amount when relevant

Pairs well with will no longer include banned relics

Tutorial tooltips have been made ultra basic

Fixed an issue where dead units were showing in later rounds