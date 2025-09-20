Featured Highlights
6 new relics
Player list UI reworked
Custom matchmaking
Leader skins
Leftover gold mechanic
General
Player list UI has been completely reworked. This is step 1 of 3. Step 2 will move the damage bars into a tabbed system of the player list. Step 3 will include hover indicators for all the players.
Custom matchmaking has been implemented. This fixes players getting kicked out in favor of bots. It also removes the queuing time limit.
Bot difficulty in matchmaking changed from Medium to Easy
Leader skins and backgrounds added
If you have leftover gold at the end of the round, some of it will be used to lower your shop and/or leader upgrade cost. Here are the following scenarios:
1 gold leftover: lowers either shop or leader level by 1 (random)
2 gold leftover: lowers both shop and leader level by 1
3 or more gold: lowers both by 1 and you lose the rest
Gold cap lowered from 25 to 20
Leader upgrade cost from 14/25/27/29 to 14/20/22/24
Shop upgrade cost from 14/18/18/18 14/16/16/16
Locked shops can no longer be re-rolled (will show an error message)
Heroes that do not have enough mana to cast all their relics will show a warning symbol and accompanying hover. This functionality can be disabled in settings.
Animation added for shop re-rolls
Cast time icon has been updated
Versus screen now includes a sound bumper
Rerolling sound effect added
Shop upgrade sound added
Cosmetic menu is now available during games and changes will apply to your next game
Simple tooltips now include pool amount
Simple tooltips now have gifs
Simple tooltips will now show stack amount when relevant
Pairs well with will no longer include banned relics
Tutorial tooltips have been made ultra basic
Fixed an issue where dead units were showing in later rounds
Fixed an issue where you could unintentionally re-roll twice in a row
Heroes
Ranger attack range from 750 to 800
Witch attack range from 750 to 800
Leaders
View all Leaders:
https://relicarena.com/leaders
Abraham Lincoln power no longer is pseudo RNG
Alan Turing visual effects added to Leader portrait when power activates
Gandhi level 5 nuclear launch visual effects improved
Harambe level 1: Banana betting moved from level 3 to 1 and only gives 1 banana, not 2
Harambe level 1: Banana betting is now a passive ability (auto uses every round)
Harambe level 1: Removed extra shop slot
Harambe level 1: Banana chance from 20% to 10%
Harambe level 2: Banana Splits added (now can provide the same stat twice)
Harambe level 3: -1 gold (previously was level 4)
Harambe level 4: +10% banana chance, +1 banana from betting
Harambe Spell lifesteal banana from 4% to 3%
Karl Marx level 5 sound updated
Wong Fei-Hung visual effects added
Relics
View all Relics:
Note: As always, new abilities will have temporary assets
New relic: Barbed Wire (Standard)
New relic: P.E.D. (Standard)
New relic: Radio Jammer (Standard)
New relic: Riot Shield (Standard)
New relic: Seatbelt (Standard)
New relic: Titanic (Ultimate)
Blade of Ramesses base radius from 600 to 600 -> 800
Blade of Ramesses no longer gives Lifesteal by default
Blade of Ramesses Super 1 from +30 attack speed to +40 (and no longer gives Lifesteal)
Blade of Ramesses Super 2 changed to: each slash gives 50% lifesteal for duration
Borgia Poison no longer Dispels by default
Borgia Poison duration from 5 ->10s to 8s
Borgia Poison no longer deals impact damage
Borgia Poison no longer slows movement
Borgia Poison now starts at its max radius (no longer grows)
Borgia Poison radius from 500 to 500 -> 800
Borgia Poison Super 3 changed to: initial explosion Dispels enemy buffs
Boxing Gloves no longer lowers physical armor
Catapult minimum attack / cast range from 1100 to 1200
Catapult no longer grants Magic Armor
Celtic Axe no longer slows
Claw Machine can no longer die
Claw Machine Super 2 changed to: +8s duration
Flamethrower crit damage from 230->330% to 250->450%
Flamethrower icon added
Galileo's Hourglass no longer slows
Hammurabi's Crown base damage removed
Hammurabi's Crown break duration from 2s to 0.5/0.75/1.0/1.25/1.5/1.75
Hammurabi's Crown max HP as damage from 9->14% to 10->20%
Holy Grail no longer Cleanses by default
Holy Grail Super 1 changed to: cleanses target when they drop below 33% HP
Holy Grail visual effects added
Hot Air Balloon damage threshold from 500 to 400
Hot Air Balloon mana from 200->400 to 250->500
Hot Air Balloon no longer heals per second by default
Hot Air Balloon Super 2 changed to: restores 150 health per second and 150 mana per second while flying
Hot Air Balloon visual effects added
Inca Chest Plate sound effects added
Kevlar Vest duration from 2 -> 3 to 2.2 -> 3.2
Kevlar Vest no longer grants armor
King Tut's Spear directional targeting has been fixed
King Tut's Spear duration from 5 to 4
King Tut's Spear no longer deals base damage
King Tut's Spear no longer slows
King Tut Bindings visual effects added
Lance of Longinus cooldown from 6 to 8
Lance of Longinus cooldown is now reduced by 1s for each attack the caster deals
Lance of Longinus damage from 200 -> 300 to 200->400
Lance of Longinus no longer gives attack/cast range
Lance of Longinus Super 1 changed to: casting spells reduces Holy Lance cooldown by 4s
Lunar Laser eclipse damage from 30->40 to 30->45% damage
Lunar Laser eclipse no longer deals base damage
Napolean's Boots no longer deals any base damage
Napoleon's Boots attack to damage from 20->40 to 25->50
Persian Carpet AI changed to jump the largest cluster of units in range
Persian Carpet Juicy now additionally grants +200 magic damage to ability
Persian Carpet sound effects added
Plague Doctor Cane max HP as damage from 10->20 to 15->25
Plague Doctor Cane no longer has base damage
Plague Doctor Cane radius from 250 to 400
Plague Doctor Cane visual effects added
Porcelain Throne base damage from 50->100 to 75->150
Porcelain Throne no longer deals max HP damage
Porcelain Throne Super 1 max HP as damage from 2% to +6%
Pythagorean Codex Juicy visual effects added
Pythagorean Sphere sound effects added
Scythian Dagger buff no longer grants max HP damage. Instead it grants a flat 70/80/90/100/110/120 damage
Scythian Dagger Super 1 changed to: also deals 10% of enemy's max HP while active.
Scythian Talon no longer grants Toughness
Statue of Liberty Super 1 changed to: reduces magic armor by 5
Statue of Prometheus cast range set to 700
Statue of Prometheus no longer places a statue, instead it is cast directly by the caster
Statue of Prometheus Super 2 changed to: drops the statue itself. Fire can bounce to statue and linger on it until a unit walks into bounce range.
Tibetan Prayer Wheel now heals in radius instead of damaging
Tibetan Prayer Wheel Super 1 changed to: Barrier undispellable
Tibetan Prayer Wheel Super 2 from +100 radius to +400 radius
Tommy Gun Super 2 no longer breaks
Tommy Gun Super 2 changed to: +1000 range
Trojan Shield armor per stack from 1.6 -> 2.6 to 1 -> 2
Trojan Shield max stacks from 10 to 12
Viking Vanguard no longer returns damage
Viking Vanguard only casts if there is an enemy in range
Viking Vanguard now returns 45/50/55/60/65/70% of physical damage while active
Viking Vanguard sound effects added
Zulu Necklace no longer grants passive spell lifesteal
Zulu Necklace damage from 50 -> 75 to 75 -> 150
Zulu Necklace damage per stack from 30->50 to 60 -> 100
Zulu Necklace radius from 800 to 1000
Zulu Necklace Super 3 changed to: Passive +20% spell lifesteal
Changed files in this update