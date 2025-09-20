 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20054293 Edited 20 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • 6 new relics

  • Player list UI reworked

  • Custom matchmaking

  • Leader skins

  • Leftover gold mechanic

General

  • Player list UI has been completely reworked. This is step 1 of 3. Step 2 will move the damage bars into a tabbed system of the player list. Step 3 will include hover indicators for all the players.

  • Custom matchmaking has been implemented. This fixes players getting kicked out in favor of bots. It also removes the queuing time limit.

  • Bot difficulty in matchmaking changed from Medium to Easy

  • Leader skins and backgrounds added

  • If you have leftover gold at the end of the round, some of it will be used to lower your shop and/or leader upgrade cost. Here are the following scenarios:

    • 1 gold leftover: lowers either shop or leader level by 1 (random)

    • 2 gold leftover: lowers both shop and leader level by 1

    • 3 or more gold: lowers both by 1 and you lose the rest

  • Gold cap lowered from 25 to 20

  • Leader upgrade cost from 14/25/27/29 to 14/20/22/24

  • Shop upgrade cost from 14/18/18/18 14/16/16/16

  • Locked shops can no longer be re-rolled (will show an error message)

  • Heroes that do not have enough mana to cast all their relics will show a warning symbol and accompanying hover. This functionality can be disabled in settings.

  • Animation added for shop re-rolls

  • Cast time icon has been updated

  • Versus screen now includes a sound bumper

  • Rerolling sound effect added

  • Shop upgrade sound added

  • Cosmetic menu is now available during games and changes will apply to your next game

  • Simple tooltips now include pool amount

  • Simple tooltips now have gifs

  • Simple tooltips will now show stack amount when relevant

  • Pairs well with will no longer include banned relics

  • Tutorial tooltips have been made ultra basic

  • Fixed an issue where dead units were showing in later rounds

  • Fixed an issue where you could unintentionally re-roll twice in a row

Heroes

  • Ranger attack range from 750 to 800

  • Witch attack range from 750 to 800

Leaders

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

  • Abraham Lincoln power no longer is pseudo RNG

  • Alan Turing visual effects added to Leader portrait when power activates

  • Gandhi level 5 nuclear launch visual effects improved

  • Harambe level 1: Banana betting moved from level 3 to 1 and only gives 1 banana, not 2

  • Harambe level 1: Banana betting is now a passive ability (auto uses every round)

  • Harambe level 1: Removed extra shop slot

  • Harambe level 1: Banana chance from 20% to 10%

  • Harambe level 2: Banana Splits added (now can provide the same stat twice)

  • Harambe level 3: -1 gold (previously was level 4)

  • Harambe level 4: +10% banana chance, +1 banana from betting

  • Harambe Spell lifesteal banana from 4% to 3%

  • Karl Marx level 5 sound updated

  • Wong Fei-Hung visual effects added


Relics

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

Note: As always, new abilities will have temporary assets

  • New relic: Barbed Wire (Standard)

  • New relic: P.E.D. (Standard)

  • New relic: Radio Jammer (Standard)

  • New relic: Riot Shield (Standard)

  • New relic: Seatbelt (Standard)

  • New relic: Titanic (Ultimate)

  • Blade of Ramesses base radius from 600 to 600 -> 800

  • Blade of Ramesses no longer gives Lifesteal by default

  • Blade of Ramesses Super 1 from +30 attack speed to +40 (and no longer gives Lifesteal)

  • Blade of Ramesses Super 2 changed to: each slash gives 50% lifesteal for duration

  • Borgia Poison no longer Dispels by default

  • Borgia Poison duration from 5 ->10s to 8s

  • Borgia Poison no longer deals impact damage

  • Borgia Poison no longer slows movement

  • Borgia Poison now starts at its max radius (no longer grows)

  • Borgia Poison radius from 500 to 500 -> 800

  • Borgia Poison Super 3 changed to: initial explosion Dispels enemy buffs

  • Boxing Gloves no longer lowers physical armor

  • Catapult minimum attack / cast range from 1100 to 1200

  • Catapult no longer grants Magic Armor

  • Celtic Axe no longer slows

  • Claw Machine can no longer die

  • Claw Machine Super 2 changed to: +8s duration

  • Flamethrower crit damage from 230->330% to 250->450%

  • Flamethrower icon added

  • Galileo's Hourglass no longer slows

  • Hammurabi's Crown base damage removed

  • Hammurabi's Crown break duration from 2s to 0.5/0.75/1.0/1.25/1.5/1.75

  • Hammurabi's Crown max HP as damage from 9->14% to 10->20%

  • Holy Grail no longer Cleanses by default

  • Holy Grail Super 1 changed to: cleanses target when they drop below 33% HP

  • Holy Grail visual effects added

  • Hot Air Balloon damage threshold from 500 to 400

  • Hot Air Balloon mana from 200->400 to 250->500

  • Hot Air Balloon no longer heals per second by default

  • Hot Air Balloon Super 2 changed to: restores 150 health per second and 150 mana per second while flying

  • Hot Air Balloon visual effects added

  • Inca Chest Plate sound effects added

  • Kevlar Vest duration from 2 -> 3 to 2.2 -> 3.2

  • Kevlar Vest no longer grants armor

  • King Tut's Spear directional targeting has been fixed

  • King Tut's Spear duration from 5 to 4

  • King Tut's Spear no longer deals base damage

  • King Tut's Spear no longer slows

  • King Tut Bindings visual effects added

  • Lance of Longinus cooldown from 6 to 8

  • Lance of Longinus cooldown is now reduced by 1s for each attack the caster deals

  • Lance of Longinus damage from 200 -> 300 to 200->400

  • Lance of Longinus no longer gives attack/cast range

  • Lance of Longinus Super 1 changed to: casting spells reduces Holy Lance cooldown by 4s

  • Lunar Laser eclipse damage from 30->40 to 30->45% damage

  • Lunar Laser eclipse no longer deals base damage

  • Napolean's Boots no longer deals any base damage

  • Napoleon's Boots attack to damage from 20->40 to 25->50

  • Persian Carpet AI changed to jump the largest cluster of units in range

  • Persian Carpet Juicy now additionally grants +200 magic damage to ability

  • Persian Carpet sound effects added

  • Plague Doctor Cane max HP as damage from 10->20 to 15->25

  • Plague Doctor Cane no longer has base damage

  • Plague Doctor Cane radius from 250 to 400

  • Plague Doctor Cane visual effects added

  • Porcelain Throne base damage from 50->100 to 75->150

  • Porcelain Throne no longer deals max HP damage

  • Porcelain Throne Super 1 max HP as damage from 2% to +6%

  • Pythagorean Codex Juicy visual effects added

  • Pythagorean Sphere sound effects added

  • Scythian Dagger buff no longer grants max HP damage. Instead it grants a flat 70/80/90/100/110/120 damage

  • Scythian Dagger Super 1 changed to: also deals 10% of enemy's max HP while active.

  • Scythian Talon no longer grants Toughness

  • Statue of Liberty Super 1 changed to: reduces magic armor by 5

  • Statue of Prometheus cast range set to 700

  • Statue of Prometheus no longer places a statue, instead it is cast directly by the caster

  • Statue of Prometheus Super 2 changed to: drops the statue itself. Fire can bounce to statue and linger on it until a unit walks into bounce range.

  • Tibetan Prayer Wheel now heals in radius instead of damaging

  • Tibetan Prayer Wheel Super 1 changed to: Barrier undispellable

  • Tibetan Prayer Wheel Super 2 from +100 radius to +400 radius

  • Tommy Gun Super 2 no longer breaks

  • Tommy Gun Super 2 changed to: +1000 range

  • Trojan Shield armor per stack from 1.6 -> 2.6 to 1 -> 2

  • Trojan Shield max stacks from 10 to 12

  • Viking Vanguard no longer returns damage

  • Viking Vanguard only casts if there is an enemy in range

  • Viking Vanguard now returns 45/50/55/60/65/70% of physical damage while active

  • Viking Vanguard sound effects added

  • Zulu Necklace no longer grants passive spell lifesteal

  • Zulu Necklace damage from 50 -> 75 to 75 -> 150

  • Zulu Necklace damage per stack from 30->50 to 60 -> 100

  • Zulu Necklace radius from 800 to 1000

  • Zulu Necklace Super 3 changed to: Passive +20% spell lifesteal

Changed files in this update

