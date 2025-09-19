🎨 Visuals

🌱Water spirits are now easier to see even if outside fog of war

🌱Fixed an issue that could happen rarely where entering a map could temporarily make its fog of war be displayed inverted in the ‘invimona’ map while correct in the local

🌱An earring the witch can reward you with has its pivot fixed

🌱Fixed some grasses not receiving realtime shadows correctly





🌸 Adventuring

🌱 Can now pick up Dan’s flower as expected, fixed an ownership issue that was introduced last update

🌱 Bound Bakkas are now more aggressive when attacking and closing in on targets

🌱 Same as while combat is active - dialogue cannot be initiated while the guards are scattered or too far away from one another

🌱When temporary settlements leave, like the party in the Abanadoned Farm, their areas can now be run through at normal speed instead of continuing to be a town speed

🌱Fixed an issue that could occur if the criminals on the top floor of Nelu’s bar were knocked out, but you are resting during the time they are waking up to flee





💀 Pagan Spells

🌱 Spells no longer fail to cast if they are targeted onto invalid locations like inside walls. They will now cast their effect on the tiles closest to the area clicked

🌱 Fixed an issue with Vine Wall that could allow the sight-blocking aspect of it to mess with pathfinding after its duration runs out





🌸 Maps



🌱Updated Abandoned Farm map art

🌱New creatures and some chest/item changes in Abandoned Farm

🌱Additional exits in interior maps and perspective shots have the alternative option to corner/edge click





🌸 Gameplay 🌱 Fixed an issue with a character’s natural armor not being used correctly in formula. This will pull from your initial character’s stats on creation as expected

🌱 Fixed issue with using Charge on destructible objects, like bramble - you’ll now kick or attack instead of attempting to charge it, even if you clicked it with that ability

🌱Fixed some support guard behavior related to how many attempts they can make to get back to the party leader during combat and that information not refreshing as often as it should





🌸 Controller 🌱 Fixed bug where lowercase keyboard letters jumped from R to Y

🌱 Fixed issue where Map menu was not displaying the map correctly

🌱 Fixed bug where the Map menu exited to black screen

🌱 Fixed issue where character sheet sometimes didn’t load in correctly

🌱 Fixed bugs with left side button on gem grinder menu when talking to Pagan merchants

