Hey, Valley Villagers!

A tale as old as time is unfolding once more in Disney Dreamlight Valley's latest free update, Return to Beast's Castle, arriving today on all platforms!

Step back into the Beauty and the Beast Realm, uncover an enchanted mystery, welcome two unforgettable new Villagers, explore a Star Path brimming with witchy wonders, and enjoy magical new bundles, companions, and seasonal surprises!

Be Our Guest Once More

The gates of Beast's Castle creak open once again, and a peculiar Dreamlight enchantment has unsettled even the bravest of friends. By solving the castle's eerie mystery, you'll restore peace to its enchanted halls while also earning the chance to welcome two beloved characters, Lumiere and Cogsworth from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, into your Valley!

A Timeless Duo

Once the castle's eerie mystery is solved, Lumiere and Cogsworth are ready to make your Valley their home. You'll join Lumiere as he investigates odd magical disruptions in Tiana's Palace, where his charm and warmth will be put to the test.

Meanwhile, Cogsworth will call on your help to bring order and punctuality to Valley life. With a true castle majordomo at your side, you can be sure everything in your Valley will run smoothly!

Once Upon a Dance Dream Bundle

Relive one of Disney's most iconic fairy-tale moments by helping the Beast prepare a grand surprise for Belle: a magical recreation of their first dance!

As you complete heartfelt quests and gather everything needed for this enchanted evening, you'll unlock resplendent Dream Styles for Belle and the Beast, dress in your own graceful finery, and transform your Valley into a royal ballroom worthy of true love.

Equipping these elegant Dream Styles also unlocks special interactions between Belle and the Beast whenever their paths cross in the Valley. A magical reminder that love truly is timeless.

Picture-Perfect Memories

With memories this magical, you'll want to capture every step of the journey! It's a perfect opportunity to try out the new wide-angle lens, allowing you to showcase your unique Royal Phone cases. You'll also be able to toggle off Night Thorns, as well as Splinters of Fate and Inkies for Expansion owners, giving you the perfect backdrop to capture your Valley at its finest.

An Enchanted Shop

Mystery even finds its way to the Premium Shop this update. You'll meet the Witchy Kitty companion, a mysterious feline whose magical mischief is matched only by its charm. You'll be able to transform your Dream Castle with the spellbinding Halloween Castle skin, ideal for the upcoming haunting season.

Plus, enjoy a seasonal pack fit for a masquerade ball, featuring new outfits and accessories such as the Masquerade Ball Dress, Top Hat, Mask, and Shoes. Don't miss the Gothic Manor either, perfect for giving your Valley the ultimate seasonal makeover!

Witchful Thinking Star Path

The Witchful Thinking Star Path invites you to weave mystery and charm into your Valley. Collect spellbinding furniture perfect for potion brewing, dress in bewitching styles and decorate beneath the moonlight. Which reward will cast a spell on you first?

A Season of Enchantment Awaits

The magic doesn't end there...

From October 15 to 31, the Trick-or-Treat Event returns, offering new surprises and exclusive rewards for those who celebrate the haunting season.

The Haunted Floating Festival begins October 22, when a mysterious portal will appear in your Valley. Step through it to find a haunted Floating Island wrapped in enchantment. You'll have until November 11 to solve the puzzles, uncover hidden treasures, and experience a tale of mystery and wonder that only appears once in a season.

We can't wait for you to meet Lumiere and Cogsworth, relive the magical tale of Belle and the Beast, and discover all the enchanting surprises this update has in store.

