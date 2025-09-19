This patch improves spell effects, smooths liquid movement, fixes a lot of block blending issues, updates a bunch of block colors, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.843 change list:

improved fiery blast, arctic shard, fireball, arcane blast, arcane swarm, flaming arrow, posion arrow, posion splash bolt, shock bolt, multishot, bolt of gloom, firebolt, plague bolt, & shadow bolt effects

smoothed out liquid movement some

added spray on water movement

fixed liquids from having gaps during movement fairly often

fixed a few more issues with liquid smoothing

made Golden Sand textures a bit more gold

added blue tint to Shadow Sand

made Eternal Mud darker

added purple tint to Shadow Mud

toned down specular on mud blocks

added more yellow into Crimson Mud block

added more red into Burnt Mud block

fixed alpha not working on several effects like frost and damage flash

made combat effects a little smaller so doesn't cover victim as much

increased monster BaseSpeedSpread from 0.2 to 0.25

fixed a blending issue with slopes with a deposit and using correct priority corner

fixed a main block / deposit block sorting issue with blends

fixed complicated blending issue with main block / deposit block / blends

made stone/clay/wood roofs blend into

fixed some corner blending issues (needed to blend own tile if blending an edge would break it)

fixed a few more blend issues

fixed more blending issues (have I mentioned that the blending stuff is complicated?)

loose solids can now move into partially empty blocks

toned down some avatar effects a little

made doors thicker (just a visual thing)

made earthquake effect not flat

made totem and tower bounds a little smaller so sit on slopes better