19 September 2025 Build 20054215 Edited 19 September 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch improves spell effects, smooths liquid movement, fixes a lot of block blending issues, updates a bunch of block colors, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.843 change list:

  • improved fiery blast, arctic shard, fireball, arcane blast, arcane swarm, flaming arrow, posion arrow, posion splash bolt, shock bolt, multishot, bolt of gloom, firebolt, plague bolt, & shadow bolt effects

  • smoothed out liquid movement some

  • added spray on water movement

  • fixed liquids from having gaps during movement fairly often

  • fixed a few more issues with liquid smoothing

  • made Golden Sand textures a bit more gold

  • added blue tint to Shadow Sand

  • made Eternal Mud darker

  • added purple tint to Shadow Mud

  • toned down specular on mud blocks

  • added more yellow into Crimson Mud block

  • added more red into Burnt Mud block

  • fixed alpha not working on several effects like frost and damage flash

  • made combat effects a little smaller so doesn't cover victim as much

  • increased monster BaseSpeedSpread from 0.2 to 0.25

  • fixed a blending issue with slopes with a deposit and using correct priority corner

  • fixed a main block / deposit block sorting issue with blends

  • fixed complicated blending issue with main block / deposit block / blends

  • made stone/clay/wood roofs blend into

  • fixed some corner blending issues (needed to blend own tile if blending an edge would break it)

  • fixed a few more blend issues

  • fixed more blending issues (have I mentioned that the blending stuff is complicated?)

  • loose solids can now move into partially empty blocks

  • toned down some avatar effects a little

  • made doors thicker (just a visual thing)

  • made earthquake effect not flat

  • made totem and tower bounds a little smaller so sit on slopes better

  • EntityBase::getCenter now takes into account scale

