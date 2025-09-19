This patch improves spell effects, smooths liquid movement, fixes a lot of block blending issues, updates a bunch of block colors, and fixes many other minor issues.
0.843 change list:
improved fiery blast, arctic shard, fireball, arcane blast, arcane swarm, flaming arrow, posion arrow, posion splash bolt, shock bolt, multishot, bolt of gloom, firebolt, plague bolt, & shadow bolt effects
smoothed out liquid movement some
added spray on water movement
fixed liquids from having gaps during movement fairly often
fixed a few more issues with liquid smoothing
made Golden Sand textures a bit more gold
added blue tint to Shadow Sand
made Eternal Mud darker
added purple tint to Shadow Mud
toned down specular on mud blocks
added more yellow into Crimson Mud block
added more red into Burnt Mud block
fixed alpha not working on several effects like frost and damage flash
made combat effects a little smaller so doesn't cover victim as much
increased monster BaseSpeedSpread from 0.2 to 0.25
fixed a blending issue with slopes with a deposit and using correct priority corner
fixed a main block / deposit block sorting issue with blends
fixed complicated blending issue with main block / deposit block / blends
made stone/clay/wood roofs blend into
fixed some corner blending issues (needed to blend own tile if blending an edge would break it)
fixed a few more blend issues
fixed more blending issues (have I mentioned that the blending stuff is complicated?)
loose solids can now move into partially empty blocks
toned down some avatar effects a little
made doors thicker (just a visual thing)
made earthquake effect not flat
made totem and tower bounds a little smaller so sit on slopes better
EntityBase::getCenter now takes into account scale
