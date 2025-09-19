- Starting loan mods can set % of loan received as cash
- Long-term average central bank rate (baseInterestRate) is now moddable
- Fix player-owned real estate auto mode rent increases not keeping up when inflation is high
- Fix personal bankruptcy process not using savings account to repay debts
Update Notes For v1.01.06
