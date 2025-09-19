 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20054176
  • Starting loan mods can set % of loan received as cash
  • Long-term average central bank rate (baseInterestRate) is now moddable
  • Fix player-owned real estate auto mode rent increases not keeping up when inflation is high
  • Fix personal bankruptcy process not using savings account to repay debts

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459491
