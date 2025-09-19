[list]
Hotfix - v0.7.24
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed not being able to switch between WASD and Arrows Movement on a Profile with mouse.
Fixed not being able to select Profiles on the Profiles list under controls with a controller.
Fixed the down arrow icon showing a different icon under controls bindings.[*] Fixed the "Invite Friend" button appearing by mistake under Quickplay mode.
