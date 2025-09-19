 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20054137 Edited 19 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[list]
  • Fixed not being able to switch between WASD and Arrows Movement on a Profile with mouse.
  • Fixed not being able to select Profiles on the Profiles list under controls with a controller.
  • Fixed the down arrow icon showing a different icon under controls bindings.
    • [*] Fixed the "Invite Friend" button appearing by mistake under Quickplay mode.
    [list]

    Changed files in this update

    Depot 3730771
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link