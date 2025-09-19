 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20054019 Edited 19 September 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

About the game
You play as a god guiding the evolution of a worm-like creature and shaping its world. It’s a sandbox strategy game inspired by Spore and RimWorld, where you can experiment with evolution, survival, and world-building in unique ways.

How to join

  • Click the Request Access button on the store page to join the playtest.

  • Join our Discord community to share feedback and connect with other players.

Note: The playtest is Windows only for now. A Mac version will be available later.

