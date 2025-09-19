About the game

You play as a god guiding the evolution of a worm-like creature and shaping its world. It’s a sandbox strategy game inspired by Spore and RimWorld, where you can experiment with evolution, survival, and world-building in unique ways.

How to join

Click the Request Access button on the store page to join the playtest.

Join our Discord community to share feedback and connect with other players.

Note: The playtest is Windows only for now. A Mac version will be available later.