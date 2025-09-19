Linux users should now be able to play Kadin now.
I currently don't have a way to test Mac right now, so that hopefully can come in later.
Linux can play Kadin now
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3011191
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3011192
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3011193
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update