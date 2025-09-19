Bugfix
- Fixed missing item reference in Knights of Rockchester quest
- Fixed missing item references in Goblin Merchant shop
- Fixed "Rapid Shot" enchanting crafting recipe
Early Access v24 (hotfix patch)
