19 September 2025 Build 20054014 Edited 19 September 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfix
- Fixed missing item reference in Knights of Rockchester quest
- Fixed missing item references in Goblin Merchant shop
- Fixed "Rapid Shot" enchanting crafting recipe

Feature
- None

Misc
- None

Performance
- None

Polish
- None

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2354571
Linux Depot 2354572
