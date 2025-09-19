Welcome back to Strayed, survivors.

Update 0.13.0.0 brings new ways to move fast, strike quiet and stay alive.

ATV Vehicle

Tear across the island on the all new ATV vehicle! With room for two and a lightweight frame built for rough terrain, it's perfect for quick loot runs, daring escapes or chasing down your enemies before they even hear you coming. You can find the ATV on the road that circles the map.

ATVs will slowly decay over time, however, storing your ATV within the radius of a Resource Container will slow its decay rate by half. It can also be repaired with a blueprint.

Suppressors

Silence your shots with the new Scrap and Military Suppressors. Whether you're stalking your next target from the shadows or taking sneaky pot-shots at a distance, these attachments let you stay off the radar and out of trouble

The Suppressors reduce the distance that your gunshots can be heard from at the cost of Damage and Suppressor Durability.

Beds

Lay claim to your home with the new Bed

A more efficient but expensive alternative to the sleeping bag. The Bed has a respawn timer twice as fast as a regular sleeping bag - 120 seconds.

New Skins!

The Sundown Skin Pack is now available! Kick back, catch some rays and waves. The Sundown Skin Pack wraps your loadout in warm tropical hues, from mellow mint to blazing reds and dusky purples.

This pack includes one skin each for:

Stapler

Improvised LMG

Handmade Pistol

WARNING: Use of these skins may cause sudden urge to build sandcastles mid-raid.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/4036060/Strayed__Sundown_Pack

Other Changes & Fixes

Added

ATV vehicle

Scrap and Military Suppressors

Beds

Resource container range visuals

Wood high wall / gate decay

Many deployables outside of RC range now decay (except sleeping bags)

Blueprint shows when deployables and base pieces are decaying

Held and dropped magazines now show equipped skin

Changed

Remote player bullet trails and impacts are now synced

Randomized node spawn types

Gripping boat hull enters first empty seat

Boats now highlight when you can enter them

Boat throttle now considers initial grab angle

Improved workbench crafting display

Sped up armored decay to 8 hours

Method of handling player intersections (players are now killed if they physically cannot fit into a space)

Fixed

Various deployable placement checks

Paper doll “fireflies” on PCVR

Paper doll rendering over vignette

Bag overlap checks are now accurate

Deployables placed on the ground no longer “forget” their RC

Rock structure inconsistencies near monuments

Deployables no longer go invisible when RC or base is destroyed

Skins sometimes not showing upon first pullout

Dismounting from vehicles putting you in a random position

Road “artifacting” issues

Various unclamped textures left in Quest builds

Overly aggressive military pistol LODs

Lacking spare ammo causing damage to not register

