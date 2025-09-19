Welcome back to Strayed, survivors.
Update 0.13.0.0 brings new ways to move fast, strike quiet and stay alive.
ATV Vehicle
Tear across the island on the all new ATV vehicle! With room for two and a lightweight frame built for rough terrain, it's perfect for quick loot runs, daring escapes or chasing down your enemies before they even hear you coming. You can find the ATV on the road that circles the map.
ATVs will slowly decay over time, however, storing your ATV within the radius of a Resource Container will slow its decay rate by half. It can also be repaired with a blueprint.
Suppressors
Silence your shots with the new Scrap and Military Suppressors. Whether you're stalking your next target from the shadows or taking sneaky pot-shots at a distance, these attachments let you stay off the radar and out of trouble
The Suppressors reduce the distance that your gunshots can be heard from at the cost of Damage and Suppressor Durability.
Beds
Lay claim to your home with the new Bed
A more efficient but expensive alternative to the sleeping bag. The Bed has a respawn timer twice as fast as a regular sleeping bag - 120 seconds.
New Skins!
The Sundown Skin Pack is now available! Kick back, catch some rays and waves. The Sundown Skin Pack wraps your loadout in warm tropical hues, from mellow mint to blazing reds and dusky purples.
This pack includes one skin each for:
Stapler
Improvised LMG
Handmade Pistol
WARNING: Use of these skins may cause sudden urge to build sandcastles mid-raid.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4036060/Strayed__Sundown_Pack
Other Changes & Fixes
Added
ATV vehicle
Scrap and Military Suppressors
Beds
Resource container range visuals
Wood high wall / gate decay
Many deployables outside of RC range now decay (except sleeping bags)
Blueprint shows when deployables and base pieces are decaying
Held and dropped magazines now show equipped skin
Changed
Remote player bullet trails and impacts are now synced
Randomized node spawn types
Gripping boat hull enters first empty seat
Boats now highlight when you can enter them
Boat throttle now considers initial grab angle
Improved workbench crafting display
Sped up armored decay to 8 hours
Method of handling player intersections (players are now killed if they physically cannot fit into a space)
Fixed
Various deployable placement checks
Paper doll “fireflies” on PCVR
Paper doll rendering over vignette
Bag overlap checks are now accurate
Deployables placed on the ground no longer “forget” their RC
Rock structure inconsistencies near monuments
Deployables no longer go invisible when RC or base is destroyed
Skins sometimes not showing upon first pullout
Dismounting from vehicles putting you in a random position
Road “artifacting” issues
Various unclamped textures left in Quest builds
Overly aggressive military pistol LODs
Lacking spare ammo causing damage to not register
