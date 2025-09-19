 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20053918
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome back to Strayed, survivors.

Update 0.13.0.0 brings new ways to move fast, strike quiet and stay alive.

ATV Vehicle

Tear across the island on the all new ATV vehicle! With room for two and a lightweight frame built for rough terrain, it's perfect for quick loot runs, daring escapes or chasing down your enemies before they even hear you coming. You can find the ATV on the road that circles the map.

ATVs will slowly decay over time, however, storing your ATV within the radius of a Resource Container will slow its decay rate by half. It can also be repaired with a blueprint.

Suppressors

Silence your shots with the new Scrap and Military Suppressors. Whether you're stalking your next target from the shadows or taking sneaky pot-shots at a distance, these attachments let you stay off the radar and out of trouble

The Suppressors reduce the distance that your gunshots can be heard from at the cost of Damage and Suppressor Durability.

Beds

Lay claim to your home with the new Bed

A more efficient but expensive alternative to the sleeping bag. The Bed has a respawn timer twice as fast as a regular sleeping bag - 120 seconds.

New Skins!

The Sundown Skin Pack is now available! Kick back, catch some rays and waves. The Sundown Skin Pack wraps your loadout in warm tropical hues, from mellow mint to blazing reds and dusky purples.

This pack includes one skin each for:

  • Stapler

  • Improvised LMG

  • Handmade Pistol

WARNING: Use of these skins may cause sudden urge to build sandcastles mid-raid.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/4036060/Strayed__Sundown_Pack

Other Changes & Fixes

Added

  • ATV vehicle

  • Scrap and Military Suppressors

  • Beds

  • Resource container range visuals

  • Wood high wall / gate decay

  • Many deployables outside of RC range now decay (except sleeping bags)

  • Blueprint shows when deployables and base pieces are decaying

  • Held and dropped magazines now show equipped skin

Changed

  • Remote player bullet trails and impacts are now synced

  • Randomized node spawn types

  • Gripping boat hull enters first empty seat

  • Boats now highlight when you can enter them

  • Boat throttle now considers initial grab angle

  • Improved workbench crafting display

  • Sped up armored decay to 8 hours

  • Method of handling player intersections (players are now killed if they physically cannot fit into a space)

Fixed

  • Various deployable placement checks

  • Paper doll “fireflies” on PCVR

  • Paper doll rendering over vignette

  • Bag overlap checks are now accurate

  • Deployables placed on the ground no longer “forget” their RC

  • Rock structure inconsistencies near monuments

  • Deployables no longer go invisible when RC or base is destroyed

  • Skins sometimes not showing upon first pullout

  • Dismounting from vehicles putting you in a random position

  • Road “artifacting” issues

  • Various unclamped textures left in Quest builds

  • Overly aggressive military pistol LODs

  • Lacking spare ammo causing damage to not register

