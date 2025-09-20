The game has been completely revamped and is now focused on horror.

Same story but told differently, new graphics, new system.

We are aware of the issues with the base game. Thanks to everyone who took the time to give us feedback, the game has been completely reborn.

The changes are very deep, we would love for those who abandoned the game to give it a new chance ♥, and if you haven’t played it yet, now is the time.

Here is the new content:

Frank will have different types of weapons at his disposal to survive on the island, from a knife, pistol, shotgun, crossbow, to an assault rifle.

Some weapons can be obtained during the story, while others can be purchased in stores scattered throughout the game.

You can now save your progress on old computers distributed across the island. A floppy disk is required to use them and save your progress.

You will have 8 inventory slots, so you will need to manage your space, items, and weapons carefully.

In several parts of the environments, there will be an object chest where you can store items you don’t want to use at the moment. You can later retrieve them from any chest, which is crucial for resource management.

Chests have been replaced with barrels that you can break to obtain the items inside, so stay alert when you see them to collect supplies.

Exploration is crucial for survival, as exploring will provide ammunition, healing items, and any important items that may facilitate your adventure.

Enemies can now trap you and try to bite you. You will have to get rid of them to avoid as much damage as possible.

You can see your health status in the inventory. You can heal and restore health by using injectable syringes scattered across the environment.

As always, solving puzzles to progress in the story is present.

We have fixed localization issues in the inventory and items, so everything is now correctly translated.