Hello! I'd like to start this update off by saying that Heroes For Hire will be on sale for 25% off for the next two weeks starting Monday! (September 22nd)

If you're thinking about buying, I'd recommend waiting a couple of days. You can wishlist and follow if you want to be reminded.

Besides that, here's the update. The planned clothing sets are complete! I may add more, but I had planned 32, and we're up to 32 now. Thanks, and here's the rest of the changes.

0.14.0.0

Additions:

- New dungeon map! Cursed Graveyard. A graveyard of undead monsters controlled by a horrible undead necromancer. Good source of bones for cursed relics and skeletal remains! Boss drops Crow's Feather, a relic that cures the hero when an enemy that's marked for death dies, and an item that can be crafted into some furniture!

- New campaign! Speedway Slums. A "speedrun" mode, with increased experience and faster drops, but hiring heroes is considerably more expensive. This was designed to be able to be completed in 2-3 hours rather than the 4-5 that missions normally take (when I've been playing at least) as well. The game is much faster, but harder to keep up with as a result.

- The final five clothing sets have been added! This brings the total up to 32! That'll be it for launch at least, enjoy! (probably)

- Mourner's Set: Set bonus reduces incoming damage based on the number of dead teammates.

- Victim's Set: Set bonus increases damage based on the number of status effects on the hero.

- Academic's Set: Set bonus heals the team when a skill is used. (See Horn Of Calling changes.)

- Druid's Set: Set bonus clears status effects on the hero when their weapon's gem is activated.

- Holy Set: Set bonus rejuvenates the rest of the team is the hero faints in battle.

Other Changes:

- The Horn Of Calling now shares the effects of elixirs with the team when heroes drink them. (Changed some of the descriptions of items to be clear what counts here, it's the status effect and status boosting potions you make with elemental slimes. Honey was previously called an elixir, but it doesn't count here.)

- Removed raid messages when an enemy is under a status effect. Was causing too much spam.

- The shop now shows if you don't have enough of the item you're trying to sell, or the shop doesn't have enough of what you're trying to buy.

Balance:

- Boss drops are now more common again, I overcorrected last patch.

- The "Corporate mode" mission now requires $10,000 weekly profit, up from $8,000. Also it now works for real. Oops.

- Heroes will now use the Wand skill even if they don't have a gem in it. (Has increased damage and accuracy, so still can be used without a gem.)

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed an issue where the first playable mission in demo mode could only be selected by pressing enter, oopsies. Sorry if this impacted you.

- The sprite for the Intermediate Workbench was wrong before, and now it is not.

- It is now possible to click inside rooms to bulk select them in the guild hall builder.

- Fixed a bug where spawned enemies (by other enemies) would have a messed up drop table.

- Players are now properly notified when equipment randomly is upgraded past level 2 tier.

- Fixed a bug with new heroes in the guild would never actually arrive. This may have been causing some other issues too.