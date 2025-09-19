As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Quest Update is complete! It features a severely expanded Quest System, to push it to the limits so we can see what else it needs to reach its peak! Another important change, outside the usual many fixes and improvements, was an engine update to Godot 4.5!
CHANGELOG
*Updated the engine from version 4.4.1 to 4.5 - Please report any oddity that pops up!
Rescue Quests! Also including the sister Escort Quests! A difficult task, but one that is doubly rewarded!
Steal Quests! Get a specific item from an npc or chest. Buying, stealing, and looting are all allowed!
Many more possible targets for Collect Quests
Greatly expanded descriptions/flavor texts for Quests
Item Quests now let you select which specific Item to deliver for them
Delivered Quest Items are now used or equipped by the Quest giver
Now the Location of Quest targets is also highlighted with a * on the Ask menu
More reward options for Quests, and based on the giver's Job
I let the Hyperfocus take over, and greatly expanded name generation, using 4 different systems for each of the game's North, South, West and East regions!
Caves now tend to generate "downwards", meaning they stick up way less than they did before. Please let us know what you think of their appearance, specially outside
Improved the sorting of Journal entries
Adjusted the position of the ticks in menu sliders
Further buffed Jump Height when going out of water
Regenerating a World now puts your player character in the Overworld
Reworked the K.O. code to be less obtuse, also fixing some bugs, like characters being woken up on reload, and the KO% shown on the HUD not being accurate
More precise checking for fire/light sources being underwater, and added better notifications for them
It is now shown if an Animal will be stolen or not when ridden, and if you're feeding it, if not in your party, or trading items with it
The Crafting recipe for Alcohol now gives an empty bottle as a leftover
Animals and Monsters that are eating now properly face their meal
Humanoid Monsters (Skeleton, Zombie and Inhuman) can now equip items meant for Humanoids (Humans, Felines and Reptilians)
Better positioning for props inside dungeons, mostly notably Caves
Unconscious NPCs no longer move to beds at night when entering their houses
Fixed incorrect margins in Quest window for NPCs
Fixed broken pathfinding of NPCs that are far away from home or work
Fixed sorting of factions in the Join Faction menu
Fixed the tab-filtering of Locations in the Journal being broken
Fixed more bugs happening when NPCs vanish/transform when talking to them
Fixed a bug that gave lockpicks instead of Lamps on the Create Lamp Effect
Fixed a bug when NPCs try to leave interiors while fleeing
Fixed incorrect borders in the Join Faction NPC talk submenu's Faction list
Fixed incorrect materials for the Skeleton shadows during World Generation
Fixed broken geometry in one of the Cave room types
Fixed some instances where Water checks weren't correct, like for floating items and corpses
Other minor fixes and adjustments
Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!
Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.
Changed files in this update