As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Quest Update is complete! It features a severely expanded Quest System, to push it to the limits so we can see what else it needs to reach its peak! Another important change, outside the usual many fixes and improvements, was an engine update to Godot 4.5!

CHANGELOG

*Updated the engine from version 4.4.1 to 4.5 - Please report any oddity that pops up!

Rescue Quests! Also including the sister Escort Quests! A difficult task, but one that is doubly rewarded!

Steal Quests! Get a specific item from an npc or chest. Buying, stealing, and looting are all allowed!

Many more possible targets for Collect Quests

Greatly expanded descriptions/flavor texts for Quests

Item Quests now let you select which specific Item to deliver for them

Delivered Quest Items are now used or equipped by the Quest giver

Now the Location of Quest targets is also highlighted with a * on the Ask menu

More reward options for Quests, and based on the giver's Job

I let the Hyperfocus take over, and greatly expanded name generation, using 4 different systems for each of the game's North, South, West and East regions!

Caves now tend to generate "downwards", meaning they stick up way less than they did before. Please let us know what you think of their appearance, specially outside

Improved the sorting of Journal entries

Adjusted the position of the ticks in menu sliders

Further buffed Jump Height when going out of water

Regenerating a World now puts your player character in the Overworld

Reworked the K.O. code to be less obtuse, also fixing some bugs, like characters being woken up on reload, and the KO% shown on the HUD not being accurate

More precise checking for fire/light sources being underwater, and added better notifications for them

It is now shown if an Animal will be stolen or not when ridden, and if you're feeding it, if not in your party, or trading items with it

The Crafting recipe for Alcohol now gives an empty bottle as a leftover

Animals and Monsters that are eating now properly face their meal

Humanoid Monsters (Skeleton, Zombie and Inhuman) can now equip items meant for Humanoids (Humans, Felines and Reptilians)

Better positioning for props inside dungeons, mostly notably Caves

Unconscious NPCs no longer move to beds at night when entering their houses

Fixed incorrect margins in Quest window for NPCs

Fixed broken pathfinding of NPCs that are far away from home or work

Fixed sorting of factions in the Join Faction menu

Fixed the tab-filtering of Locations in the Journal being broken

Fixed more bugs happening when NPCs vanish/transform when talking to them

Fixed a bug that gave lockpicks instead of Lamps on the Create Lamp Effect

Fixed a bug when NPCs try to leave interiors while fleeing

Fixed incorrect borders in the Join Faction NPC talk submenu's Faction list

Fixed incorrect materials for the Skeleton shadows during World Generation

Fixed broken geometry in one of the Cave room types

Fixed some instances where Water checks weren't correct, like for floating items and corpses