POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
19 September 2025 Build 20053771 Edited 19 September 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey DeltaPhysicists,
Fixed a rare issue with save backups, and added some saving improvements while at it. This will be in beta for a bit over a week to ensure no new save issues.

Changes

  • Explode Diagram now includes keybinds as reminder.
  • Reduced collision of bouncy part of BumperCar (Small), to reduce uncontrollable bounce when jumping on it.
  • Reduced width of special platforms in Gear area.
  • Adjusted a Pulley's background layout, to prevent the line "twisting" issue.

Save System Upgrade - World Changes

  • Certain world changes, such as unlocking a shortcut, are now saved.
  • Pulleys now lock when completed.
  • More world changes to be implemented!

Changed depots in 0.6-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20053771
Windows Depot 3116081
Linux Depot 3116082
macOS Depot 3116083
