Fixed a rare issue with save backups, and added some saving improvements while at it. This will be in beta for a bit over a week to ensure no new save issues.
Changes
- Explode Diagram now includes keybinds as reminder.
- Reduced collision of bouncy part of BumperCar (Small), to reduce uncontrollable bounce when jumping on it.
- Reduced width of special platforms in Gear area.
- Adjusted a Pulley's background layout, to prevent the line "twisting" issue.
Save System Upgrade - World Changes
- Certain world changes, such as unlocking a shortcut, are now saved.
- Pulleys now lock when completed.
- More world changes to be implemented!
