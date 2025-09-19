Hello all!

Just pushed a small Hotfix to the beta branch which contains some bug fixes, minor adjustments to maps, and some nerfs for the final boss. If you want the prestige of killing the final boss pre-nerf, you've got a few days before this patch will go to main branch!

Loading a game where you had the flashlight on and a lighter equipped should no longer cause you to get stuck with the lighter out in some scenarios - although worth noting that if you manually equip the lighter while the flashlight is out, you need to hold the Lighter button to stow it.

It should no longer be possible to end up in a scenario where you have two Field Kits, which would make it impossible to use or refill the kit. Loading a save where this issue is occurring should properly fix the Field Kit with this patch.

A certain scenario in The Manor should no longer cause you to revert back to the Weapon Part total you had prior to that map, and should instead correctly add the two totals together.