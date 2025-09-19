Hello all!
Just pushed a small Hotfix to the beta branch which contains some bug fixes, minor adjustments to maps, and some nerfs for the final boss. If you want the prestige of killing the final boss pre-nerf, you've got a few days before this patch will go to main branch!
Fixes
Loading a game where you had the flashlight on and a lighter equipped should no longer cause you to get stuck with the lighter out in some scenarios - although worth noting that if you manually equip the lighter while the flashlight is out, you need to hold the Lighter button to stow it.
It should no longer be possible to end up in a scenario where you have two Field Kits, which would make it impossible to use or refill the kit. Loading a save where this issue is occurring should properly fix the Field Kit with this patch.
A certain scenario in The Manor should no longer cause you to revert back to the Weapon Part total you had prior to that map, and should instead correctly add the two totals together.
One of the final boss' attacks was using the wrong angle when sweeping across the arena
Changes
Minor Spoilers Below
The large sewer atrium in E2M1 now contains more solid ground to stand on to assist with maneuvering around the encounters there
Final boss stagger phase significantly lengthened, allowing for less of a reliance on bullet hose weapons
Final boss max damage per stagger phase cap was lowered to balance the stagger length increase
Final boss was given a cooldown before he is allowed to do his "Melt" attacks - 20s if no attack was performed while melted, and 35s if an attack was performed
Final boss now gains less max stamina/shield per phase, with a much lower cap for max stamina/shield
Changed depots in beta branch