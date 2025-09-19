 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20053708 Edited 19 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
## [0.7.11a6] - 19.09.2025 PLAYTEST
###Changed
- Heartworks(location): Buy Link option.
- Fred(core) move at the end of the turn added;
- Trace-10(core). Creates Crystals now and Upload drops Trace twice;
- Add Link location: Crystal options changed to 3 Link for 2 Crystals;
- Add Memory location: Crystal options changed to 3 Memory for 1 Crystal;
- Ransomware(aspect) chenged to "Spend X Data to Drop (X-1)";
- Evesdrop(node): Express added;
- MeercatDB(node): disabled for rework;
- chkdsk(aspect): reverted back to "3 moves in a row" (+ "this turn" removed)

###Fixed
- Fred(core) not adding Trace after a jump;
- Orwell creating Corrosion instead of Watchful Eyes;
- Exit glitching;

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3193742
  • Loading history…
