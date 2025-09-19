## [0.7.11a6] - 19.09.2025 PLAYTEST

###Changed

- Heartworks(location): Buy Link option.

- Fred(core) move at the end of the turn added;

- Trace-10(core). Creates Crystals now and Upload drops Trace twice;

- Add Link location: Crystal options changed to 3 Link for 2 Crystals;

- Add Memory location: Crystal options changed to 3 Memory for 1 Crystal;

- Ransomware(aspect) chenged to "Spend X Data to Drop (X-1)";

- Evesdrop(node): Express added;

- MeercatDB(node): disabled for rework;

- chkdsk(aspect): reverted back to "3 moves in a row" (+ "this turn" removed)



###Fixed

- Fred(core) not adding Trace after a jump;

- Orwell creating Corrosion instead of Watchful Eyes;

- Exit glitching;