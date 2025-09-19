Extensive multiplayer testing last night revealed some issues that have now been dealt with. More testing tonight. Enjoy!
Bug Fixes:- Lobby invite button opens steam overlay
- Lobby Actor should adopt the last used avatar
- Lobby Event Feed is visible by default
- Client health buff properly reflects
- Client traps should be the same as the server
- AI gets stuck less
- AI bump each other
- Spawn area is clear of walls and traps
- Traps grow less each level
- Traps image in loading screen now shows
- Game instance clears data between runs
- Players joining an in-progress run appropriately resists the monsters
Thank you so much! <3
