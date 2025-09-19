Happy Friday!



Extensive multiplayer testing last night revealed some issues that have now been dealt with. More testing tonight. Enjoy!



Bug Fixes: - Lobby invite button opens steam overlay

- Lobby Actor should adopt the last used avatar

- Lobby Event Feed is visible by default

- Client health buff properly reflects

- Client traps should be the same as the server

- AI gets stuck less

- AI bump each other

- Spawn area is clear of walls and traps

- Traps grow less each level

- Traps image in loading screen now shows

- Game instance clears data between runs

- Players joining an in-progress run appropriately resists the monsters



Thank you so much! <3