19 September 2025 Build 20053643 Edited 19 September 2025 – 21:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Happy Friday!

Extensive multiplayer testing last night revealed some issues that have now been dealt with. More testing tonight. Enjoy!

Bug Fixes:

- Lobby invite button opens steam overlay
- Lobby Actor should adopt the last used avatar
- Lobby Event Feed is visible by default
- Client health buff properly reflects
- Client traps should be the same as the server
- AI gets stuck less
- AI bump each other
- Spawn area is clear of walls and traps
- Traps grow less each level
- Traps image in loading screen now shows
- Game instance clears data between runs
- Players joining an in-progress run appropriately resists the monsters

Thank you so much! <3

Changed files in this update

