Shop visitors now get stuck less often.
Served visitors leave without getting caught on objects.
The storekeeper no longer collides with buildings.
Fixed a bug in Nala’s quest with the pre-purchased Dead Man’s Hat: the quest now continues if you open the hat shop.
Fixed a black screen issue when opening the PC and exiting to the monument.
