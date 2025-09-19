 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20053568 Edited 19 September 2025 – 20:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Shop visitors now get stuck less often.

  • Served visitors leave without getting caught on objects.

  • The storekeeper no longer collides with buildings.

  • Fixed a bug in Nala’s quest with the pre-purchased Dead Man’s Hat: the quest now continues if you open the hat shop.

  • Fixed a black screen issue when opening the PC and exiting to the monument.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3189791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link