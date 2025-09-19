Hello survival lovers,
Today we present to you one of the major updates we have added to our game. If you are ready, let's move on to the areas we updated.
MAIN MENU
The space size in the graphics settings menu has been adjusted. The Y value has been changed. 100 to 60
Adjusted the space size in the game settings menu. Changed the Y value from 20 to 10.
Adjusted the space size in the death menu. Changed the Y value from 20 to 10.
Adjusted the space size in the audio settings menu. Changed the Y value from 100 to 60.
Adjusted the space size in the inputs settings menu. Changed the Y value from 100 to 60.
Co-Op button added to main menu. Co-Op Mode coming soon.
The Sandbox button in the main menu has been updated. Sandbox Mode coming with V3.
PAUSE MENU
Added survey button to pause menu.
Added review button to pause menu.
Added report button to pause menu.
GAME
Character screen typos have been corrected. MAgic --> Magic
Chest slots changed. 15 --> 20
Fringe slots changed. 15 --> 25
Hotbar slots changed. 6 --> 7
Inventory slots changed. 15 --> 20
Loots slots changed. 15 --> 20
Adjusted the space size in the new character menu. Changed the Y value from 100 to 20.
CHARACTERS
Corsair : Changed the number of items given in the starting inventory. Rom 2 --> 3
Captain : Changed the number of items given in the starting inventory. Grog 1 --> 5
Captain : Changed the number of items given in the starting inventory. Pistol Ammo 20 --> 50
Archer : Changed the number of items given in the starting inventory. Arrow 25 --> 40
Guard : Changed the number of items given in the starting inventory. Cooked Meat 3 --> 1
Guard : Changed the number of items given in the starting inventory. Added 1 Red Drink
ANIMALS
The number of chicken eggs has been changed. Minimum 1 --> 1 and Maximum 1 --> 3
The number of chicken loots has been changed. Minimum 2 --> 1 and Maximum 3 --> 5
The number of pig loots has been changed. Minimum 8 --> 5 and Maximum 10
The number of piglet loots has been changed. Minimum 3 --> 1 and Maximum 4
ANOTHERS
The number of collectable gold coins has been changed. Minimum 6 --> 3 and maximum 12 --> 15
Changed the loot chance from tree damage from 0.75 to 0.80
The number of wood drops from tree breaking has been changed. The minimum is 3 to 5 and the maximum is 5 to 8.
The number of wood drops from trees has been changed based on tree health. (Tree health) Tree health:
If 100: minimum 3 to 5, maximum 5 to 8
If 75: minimum 3 to 5
If 50: minimum 1 to 2, maximum 3
QUESTS
The Beach Threat mission has been updated and the number of undead that need to be killed for the Kill the Undead mission has been increased from 3 to 5.
That's all for now. See you in the next update. Don't forget to leave your feedback.
Rinthis
Changed files in this update