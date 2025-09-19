- Added an Iterator/Use Iterator and Inclusive parameters to the Fixed Loop.
- Fixed an issue with Y offset adjustment in 2D modes.
- Fixed an issue with "Falling" animations and state.
- Fixed an issue with Result Action Sequence Element UI losing selections.
- Fixed an issue with resizing elements in the database.
- Fixed a visual issue on popup menus inside the database.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
