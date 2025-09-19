 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20053453 Edited 19 September 2025 – 20:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added an Iterator/Use Iterator and Inclusive parameters to the Fixed Loop.
  • Fixed an issue with Y offset adjustment in 2D modes.
  • Fixed an issue with "Falling" animations and state.
  • Fixed an issue with Result Action Sequence Element UI losing selections.
  • Fixed an issue with resizing elements in the database.
  • Fixed a visual issue on popup menus inside the database.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
