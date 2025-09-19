ROADMAP PART 1 IS LIVE: CORE SYSTEMS + 5 BONUS FEATURES!
THE TRANSFORMATION BEGINS - PART 1 IS HERE!
Commanders, the moment you've been waiting for has arrived! Part 1 of our massive 21-feature roadmap is now live, bringing core system improvements that will revolutionize your City Defense Z experience.
WE HEAR YOU!
We are aware of crashes and performance issues on previous builds. We heard your voice through reviews and discussions, and we made lots of optimizations to get rid of crashes! We worked so hard for these optimizations and we will not stop! We will continue to polish and optimize the game.
Early Delivery Alert!
We were scheduled to release Part 1 tomorrow (September 20), but we couldn't wait to share these amazing features with you! We're delivering it one day early so we can be right here with you for any hotfixes or adjustments needed. We're fully aware this is an early launch and ready to support you every step of the way! :D
But wait... we couldn't resist adding some extra surprises!
PART 1 FEATURES - CORE SYSTEMS & PROGRESSION
Hand-drawn NPC Characters
• Complete replacement of AI-generated NPCs with custom hand-drawn artwork
Permanent Upgrades Expansion V1
• Tons of new permanent upgrades across all game systems
Dynamic Economy Redesign V1
• Reimagined economy with dynamic scaling and intelligent balance
Major FPS Boost Optimizations
• Reduced VRAM usage for better graphics performance
• Reduced CPU usage for smoother gameplay
• Reduced memory issues and leaks
• Reduced spike FPS drops for consistent performance
• Changed rendering systems of soldiers and enemy types
• Optimized particle effects for better performance
• Code optimizations across the entire game
Redesigned Merge-able Buildings
• Complete visual overhaul with enhanced distinguishability
Toggle-able HP Bar System
• HP bars for zombies and soldiers visible when ALT key is pressed
Seasonal Leaderboard System
• Leaderboards reset on scheduled days for seasonal competition
Transform Card System
• Special Transform card transforms any building while maintaining level
Card Lock System
• Lock cards to persist through transitions with strategic retention
Complete Control Rebinding
• Customize every hotkey and shortcut with full flexibility
BONUS FEATURES - EXTRA SURPRISES!
We couldn't stop at just the planned features! Here are 5 bonus improvements we added:
Glow Effect for Special Cards
• Special cards like move level up now have beautiful glow effects
Deck-Style Card Layout
• Cards are now displayed like a deck with curved rotation for better visual appeal
Hide Cards Hotkey (H)
• Press H to hide/show cards for cleaner gameplay view
3X Laboratory Boost
• Laboratory building's research point generation increased by 300%
Enhanced Card Hover Details
• Building cards now show hover details for left and right click functionality
• Left click: Select card
• Right click: Pin/lock the card
NEW PERMANENT UPGRADES - COMPLETE OVERVIEW
Here's every single new permanent upgrade we've added in Part 1:
Icon
Name
Description
Starting Resources I
Start with +50% more resources
Starting Resources II
Start with +75% more resources
Starting Resources III
Start with +100% more resources
Economic Foundation
Start with +200% more resources
Transform Card
Unlocks Transform card that transforms existing buildings into selected type
Card Lock I
Increase card lock count to 2
Extra Cards I
Building card count increases from 3 to 4
Card Lock II
Increase card lock count to 3
Extra Cards II
Building card count increases from 4 to 5
Card Lock III
Increase card lock count to 4
Self Repair I
Main wall regenerates 1% HP each day
Self Repair II
Main wall regenerates 2% HP each day
Self Repair III
Main wall regenerates 3% HP each day
Rapid Recovery
Main wall regenerates 5% HP each day
Improved Explosives
+25% landmine damage
High Yield
+50% landmine damage
Devastation
+75% landmine damage
Wider Blast
+20% landmine AoE
Extended Range
+35% landmine AoE
Massive Explosion
+50% landmine AoE
Lucky Strikes
+1% critical hit chance for all units
Precision Training
+2% critical hit chance for all units
Master Marksman
+3% critical hit chance for all units
Lethal Force
+5% critical hit chance for all units
Enhanced Lethality
+25% critical damage
Devastating Strikes
+50% critical damage
Overwhelming Force
+75% critical damage
Ultimate Destruction
+100% critical damage
Efficient Research
5% reduction in all meta upgrade costs
Optimized Studies
10% reduction in all meta upgrade costs
Advanced Methods
15% reduction in all meta upgrade costs
Research Mastery
20% reduction in all meta upgrade costs
Ultimate Efficiency
25% reduction in all meta upgrade costs
Slow Plague
Zombies move 10% slower
Heavy Limbs
Zombies move 15% slower
Paralysis
Zombies move 20% slower
Viral Decay
Zombies have 15% less HP
Cellular Breakdown
Zombies have 25% less HP
Complete Deterioration
Zombies have 35% less HP
Weakened Claws
Zombies deal 15% less damage
Muscle Atrophy
Zombies deal 25% less damage
Complete Weakness
Zombies deal 35% less damage
That's 42 brand new permanent upgrades across 9 different categories!
WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU
Immediate Impact:
• Better performance with FPS optimizations
• More strategic depth with permanent upgrades
• Enhanced visual experience with hand-drawn NPCs
• Improved economy balance for better progression
Enhanced Gameplay:
• More control with rebindable keys
• Better card management with lock system
• Cleaner interface with hide cards option
• Faster research progression with lab boost
PART 2 COMING OCTOBER 11
This is just the beginning! Part 2 arrives on October 11 with:
• Complete UI Overhaul
• Steam Deck Optimization
• Intro & Outro Cinematics
• Market System Transformation
• And 10 more features!
COMMUNITY FEEDBACK WELCOME
Your Experience Matters:
• Test the new features and let us know what you think
• Report any issues or suggestions for improvements
• Share your favorite new permanent upgrades
• Help us refine Part 2 based on your feedback
THE JOURNEY CONTINUES
From our 10-day developer challenge to this massive Part 1 release, we've been working non-stop to deliver the best possible experience. These features represent our commitment to making City Defense Z the definitive tower defense game.
Part 1 is live. Part 2 is coming. The future of City Defense Z is here!
10 planned features + 5 bonus surprises = 15 reasons to jump back in!
The transformation begins now. Your feedback shapes Part 2.
