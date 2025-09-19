 Skip to content

Major 19 September 2025 Build 20053441 Edited 19 September 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


ROADMAP PART 1 IS LIVE: CORE SYSTEMS + 5 BONUS FEATURES!


THE TRANSFORMATION BEGINS - PART 1 IS HERE!


Commanders, the moment you've been waiting for has arrived! Part 1 of our massive 21-feature roadmap is now live, bringing core system improvements that will revolutionize your City Defense Z experience.

WE HEAR YOU!


We are aware of crashes and performance issues on previous builds. We heard your voice through reviews and discussions, and we made lots of optimizations to get rid of crashes! We worked so hard for these optimizations and we will not stop! We will continue to polish and optimize the game.


Early Delivery Alert!
We were scheduled to release Part 1 tomorrow (September 20), but we couldn't wait to share these amazing features with you! We're delivering it one day early so we can be right here with you for any hotfixes or adjustments needed. We're fully aware this is an early launch and ready to support you every step of the way! :D

But wait... we couldn't resist adding some extra surprises!

PART 1 FEATURES - CORE SYSTEMS & PROGRESSION


Hand-drawn NPC Characters
• Complete replacement of AI-generated NPCs with custom hand-drawn artwork

Permanent Upgrades Expansion V1
• Tons of new permanent upgrades across all game systems


Dynamic Economy Redesign V1
• Reimagined economy with dynamic scaling and intelligent balance

Major FPS Boost Optimizations
• Reduced VRAM usage for better graphics performance
• Reduced CPU usage for smoother gameplay
• Reduced memory issues and leaks
• Reduced spike FPS drops for consistent performance
• Changed rendering systems of soldiers and enemy types
• Optimized particle effects for better performance
• Code optimizations across the entire game

Redesigned Merge-able Buildings
• Complete visual overhaul with enhanced distinguishability

Toggle-able HP Bar System
• HP bars for zombies and soldiers visible when ALT key is pressed


Seasonal Leaderboard System
• Leaderboards reset on scheduled days for seasonal competition


Transform Card System
• Special Transform card transforms any building while maintaining level



Card Lock System
• Lock cards to persist through transitions with strategic retention


Complete Control Rebinding
• Customize every hotkey and shortcut with full flexibility

BONUS FEATURES - EXTRA SURPRISES!


We couldn't stop at just the planned features! Here are 5 bonus improvements we added:

Glow Effect for Special Cards
• Special cards like move level up now have beautiful glow effects

Deck-Style Card Layout
• Cards are now displayed like a deck with curved rotation for better visual appeal

Hide Cards Hotkey (H)
• Press H to hide/show cards for cleaner gameplay view

3X Laboratory Boost
• Laboratory building's research point generation increased by 300%

Enhanced Card Hover Details
• Building cards now show hover details for left and right click functionality
• Left click: Select card
• Right click: Pin/lock the card

NEW PERMANENT UPGRADES - COMPLETE OVERVIEW


Here's every single new permanent upgrade we've added in Part 1:

Icon

Name

Description

Starting Resources I

Start with +50% more resources

Starting Resources II

Start with +75% more resources

Starting Resources III

Start with +100% more resources

Economic Foundation

Start with +200% more resources

Transform Card

Unlocks Transform card that transforms existing buildings into selected type

Card Lock I

Increase card lock count to 2

Extra Cards I

Building card count increases from 3 to 4

Card Lock II

Increase card lock count to 3

Extra Cards II

Building card count increases from 4 to 5

Card Lock III

Increase card lock count to 4

Self Repair I

Main wall regenerates 1% HP each day

Self Repair II

Main wall regenerates 2% HP each day

Self Repair III

Main wall regenerates 3% HP each day

Rapid Recovery

Main wall regenerates 5% HP each day

Improved Explosives

+25% landmine damage

High Yield

+50% landmine damage

Devastation

+75% landmine damage

Wider Blast

+20% landmine AoE

Extended Range

+35% landmine AoE

Massive Explosion

+50% landmine AoE

Lucky Strikes

+1% critical hit chance for all units

Precision Training

+2% critical hit chance for all units

Master Marksman

+3% critical hit chance for all units

Lethal Force

+5% critical hit chance for all units

Enhanced Lethality

+25% critical damage

Devastating Strikes

+50% critical damage

Overwhelming Force

+75% critical damage

Ultimate Destruction

+100% critical damage

Efficient Research

5% reduction in all meta upgrade costs

Optimized Studies

10% reduction in all meta upgrade costs

Advanced Methods

15% reduction in all meta upgrade costs

Research Mastery

20% reduction in all meta upgrade costs

Ultimate Efficiency

25% reduction in all meta upgrade costs

Slow Plague

Zombies move 10% slower

Heavy Limbs

Zombies move 15% slower

Paralysis

Zombies move 20% slower

Viral Decay

Zombies have 15% less HP

Cellular Breakdown

Zombies have 25% less HP

Complete Deterioration

Zombies have 35% less HP

Weakened Claws

Zombies deal 15% less damage

Muscle Atrophy

Zombies deal 25% less damage

Complete Weakness

Zombies deal 35% less damage



That's 42 brand new permanent upgrades across 9 different categories!

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU


Immediate Impact:
• Better performance with FPS optimizations
• More strategic depth with permanent upgrades
• Enhanced visual experience with hand-drawn NPCs
• Improved economy balance for better progression

Enhanced Gameplay:
• More control with rebindable keys
• Better card management with lock system
• Cleaner interface with hide cards option
• Faster research progression with lab boost

PART 2 COMING OCTOBER 11


This is just the beginning! Part 2 arrives on October 11 with:
• Complete UI Overhaul
• Steam Deck Optimization
• Intro & Outro Cinematics
• Market System Transformation
• And 10 more features!

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK WELCOME


Your Experience Matters:
• Test the new features and let us know what you think
• Report any issues or suggestions for improvements
• Share your favorite new permanent upgrades
• Help us refine Part 2 based on your feedback

THE JOURNEY CONTINUES


From our 10-day developer challenge to this massive Part 1 release, we've been working non-stop to deliver the best possible experience. These features represent our commitment to making City Defense Z the definitive tower defense game.

Part 1 is live. Part 2 is coming. The future of City Defense Z is here!

Share Your Feedback

Official Website

City Defense Z Wiki

10 planned features + 5 bonus surprises = 15 reasons to jump back in!

The transformation begins now. Your feedback shapes Part 2.

---

