Commanders, the moment you've been waiting for has arrived! Part 1 of our massive 21-feature roadmap is now live, bringing core system improvements that will revolutionize your City Defense Z experience.





WE HEAR YOU!



We are aware of crashes and performance issues on previous builds. We heard your voice through reviews and discussions, and we made lots of optimizations to get rid of crashes! We worked so hard for these optimizations and we will not stop! We will continue to polish and optimize the game.





Early Delivery Alert!

We were scheduled to release Part 1 tomorrow (September 20), but we couldn't wait to share these amazing features with you! We're delivering it one day early so we can be right here with you for any hotfixes or adjustments needed. We're fully aware this is an early launch and ready to support you every step of the way! :D



But wait... we couldn't resist adding some extra surprises!





PART 1 FEATURES - CORE SYSTEMS & PROGRESSION



Hand-drawn NPC Characters

• Complete replacement of AI-generated NPCs with custom hand-drawn artwork



Permanent Upgrades Expansion V1

• Tons of new permanent upgrades across all game systems





Dynamic Economy Redesign V1

• Reimagined economy with dynamic scaling and intelligent balance



Major FPS Boost Optimizations

• Reduced VRAM usage for better graphics performance

• Reduced CPU usage for smoother gameplay

• Reduced memory issues and leaks

• Reduced spike FPS drops for consistent performance

• Changed rendering systems of soldiers and enemy types

• Optimized particle effects for better performance

• Code optimizations across the entire game



Redesigned Merge-able Buildings

• Complete visual overhaul with enhanced distinguishability



Toggle-able HP Bar System

• HP bars for zombies and soldiers visible when ALT key is pressed





Seasonal Leaderboard System

• Leaderboards reset on scheduled days for seasonal competition





Transform Card System

• Special Transform card transforms any building while maintaining level







Card Lock System

• Lock cards to persist through transitions with strategic retention





Complete Control Rebinding

• Customize every hotkey and shortcut with full flexibility





BONUS FEATURES - EXTRA SURPRISES!



We couldn't stop at just the planned features! Here are 5 bonus improvements we added:



Glow Effect for Special Cards

• Special cards like move level up now have beautiful glow effects



Deck-Style Card Layout

• Cards are now displayed like a deck with curved rotation for better visual appeal



Hide Cards Hotkey (H)

• Press H to hide/show cards for cleaner gameplay view



3X Laboratory Boost

• Laboratory building's research point generation increased by 300%



Enhanced Card Hover Details

• Building cards now show hover details for left and right click functionality

• Left click: Select card

• Right click: Pin/lock the card





NEW PERMANENT UPGRADES - COMPLETE OVERVIEW



Here's every single new permanent upgrade we've added in Part 1:





Icon Name Description Starting Resources I Start with +50% more resources Starting Resources II Start with +75% more resources Starting Resources III Start with +100% more resources Economic Foundation Start with +200% more resources Transform Card Unlocks Transform card that transforms existing buildings into selected type Card Lock I Increase card lock count to 2 Extra Cards I Building card count increases from 3 to 4 Card Lock II Increase card lock count to 3 Extra Cards II Building card count increases from 4 to 5 Card Lock III Increase card lock count to 4 Self Repair I Main wall regenerates 1% HP each day Self Repair II Main wall regenerates 2% HP each day Self Repair III Main wall regenerates 3% HP each day Rapid Recovery Main wall regenerates 5% HP each day Improved Explosives +25% landmine damage High Yield +50% landmine damage Devastation +75% landmine damage Wider Blast +20% landmine AoE Extended Range +35% landmine AoE Massive Explosion +50% landmine AoE Lucky Strikes +1% critical hit chance for all units Precision Training +2% critical hit chance for all units Master Marksman +3% critical hit chance for all units Lethal Force +5% critical hit chance for all units Enhanced Lethality +25% critical damage Devastating Strikes +50% critical damage Overwhelming Force +75% critical damage Ultimate Destruction +100% critical damage Efficient Research 5% reduction in all meta upgrade costs Optimized Studies 10% reduction in all meta upgrade costs Advanced Methods 15% reduction in all meta upgrade costs Research Mastery 20% reduction in all meta upgrade costs Ultimate Efficiency 25% reduction in all meta upgrade costs Slow Plague Zombies move 10% slower Heavy Limbs Zombies move 15% slower Paralysis Zombies move 20% slower Viral Decay Zombies have 15% less HP Cellular Breakdown Zombies have 25% less HP Complete Deterioration Zombies have 35% less HP Weakened Claws Zombies deal 15% less damage Muscle Atrophy Zombies deal 25% less damage Complete Weakness Zombies deal 35% less damage





That's 42 brand new permanent upgrades across 9 different categories!





WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU



Immediate Impact:

• Better performance with FPS optimizations

• More strategic depth with permanent upgrades

• Enhanced visual experience with hand-drawn NPCs

• Improved economy balance for better progression



Enhanced Gameplay:

• More control with rebindable keys

• Better card management with lock system

• Cleaner interface with hide cards option

• Faster research progression with lab boost





PART 2 COMING OCTOBER 11



This is just the beginning! Part 2 arrives on October 11 with:

• Complete UI Overhaul

• Steam Deck Optimization

• Intro & Outro Cinematics

• Market System Transformation

• And 10 more features!





COMMUNITY FEEDBACK WELCOME



Your Experience Matters:

• Test the new features and let us know what you think

• Report any issues or suggestions for improvements

• Share your favorite new permanent upgrades

• Help us refine Part 2 based on your feedback





THE JOURNEY CONTINUES



From our 10-day developer challenge to this massive Part 1 release, we've been working non-stop to deliver the best possible experience. These features represent our commitment to making City Defense Z the definitive tower defense game.



Part 1 is live. Part 2 is coming. The future of City Defense Z is here!



---

