- Bile now spreads more slowly on doom level 1 and 2
- Bile damage is now capped at 400
- Hero Rocket Master no longer targets defeated or immune foes
- 'Adrenaline Pump' curse -> flick is now easier to aim and fine-adjust
Patchnotes for version 1.00.07.760
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2427451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update