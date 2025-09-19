 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20053410 Edited 19 September 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Bile now spreads more slowly on doom level 1 and 2
- Bile damage is now capped at 400
- Hero Rocket Master no longer targets defeated or immune foes
- 'Adrenaline Pump' curse -> flick is now easier to aim and fine-adjust

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2427451
