 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20053109 Edited 19 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The day is coming! In roughly 1 month, Penelope Syndrome's full version will see its grand release! This demo version will not be removed. But if you want the entire package, you can go check out its store page which is now live!

As for the update to this preview build, we've been hard at work trying to polish and streamline many systems of the game these last few months on top of building its content. For this update here are the cliffnotes to all that has been implemented:

  • New monster varients

  • More balance tweaks

  • Massive streamlining of data.

  • Updated texts

  • Updated and finalized HUD system

Its been a long 3 years developing this project and we of Dd Games are so excited to share with you all this game has to offer!! For that opening, see ya this October 27th!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3176581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link