The day is coming! In roughly 1 month, Penelope Syndrome's full version will see its grand release! This demo version will not be removed. But if you want the entire package, you can go check out its store page which is now live!

As for the update to this preview build, we've been hard at work trying to polish and streamline many systems of the game these last few months on top of building its content. For this update here are the cliffnotes to all that has been implemented:



New monster varients

More balance tweaks

Massive streamlining of data.

Updated texts

Updated and finalized HUD system

Its been a long 3 years developing this project and we of Dd Games are so excited to share with you all this game has to offer!! For that opening, see ya this October 27th!

