19 September 2025 Build 20053101 Edited 19 September 2025 – 20:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Familiar is now hidden in the Wardrobe menu
  • Wardrobe colour selections will no longer default to white when selected, instead bringing up the colour wheel immediately
  • Additional Steam Deck improvements


Visual Updates

  • Set dressing props added to Sovann's Couture
  • Texture quality increased for some items in all interior buildings throughout town (mainly framed portraits, pictures, and art)


UI Updates

  • Professions panel now has a different display if no recipes are known, which tells you who can teach them
  • Professions will continue to show the last selected Profession rather than an empty panel
  • Improved text styling on status panel in player status menu page
  • Added thumbnail for the selecting "None" as a Badge
  • The Rewards page will now open the General section by default rather than opening empty
  • Progress bars are now displayed for applicable Rewards
  • Added menu transitions to Requests and Coven menus
  • Can now accept a friend request from the player profile menu in Requests
  • Accept, reject, and rescind friend request actions have an additional confirmation prompt
  • Autofill in Coven Invite menu now checks friends as well as recent players
  • Adjusted Type Name widget sizing in various menus


Bug Fixes

  • Display FPS setting will now correctly enable FPS display
  • Adjusted centering on map selection highlights
  • Fixed Chinese language display on loading screens
  • Fixed the on-screen keyboard not opening when chatting on controller
  • Fixed on-screen keyboard not dismissing properly with B (right button)
  • Fixed Wardrobe colour selections not updating properly
  • When deleting an account, the Escape key prompt no longer shows up on screen
  • Fixed NPC upper torso animations while seated
  • Coven invites will now properly check if the username exists
  • Fixed an issue with NPCs looking at the player character


Known Issues

  • Camera can clip through Homestead walls after the Summon Familiar tutorial

