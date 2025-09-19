Gameplay Updates
- Familiar is now hidden in the Wardrobe menu
- Wardrobe colour selections will no longer default to white when selected, instead bringing up the colour wheel immediately
- Additional Steam Deck improvements
Visual Updates
- Set dressing props added to Sovann's Couture
- Texture quality increased for some items in all interior buildings throughout town (mainly framed portraits, pictures, and art)
UI Updates
- Professions panel now has a different display if no recipes are known, which tells you who can teach them
- Professions will continue to show the last selected Profession rather than an empty panel
- Improved text styling on status panel in player status menu page
- Added thumbnail for the selecting "None" as a Badge
- The Rewards page will now open the General section by default rather than opening empty
- Progress bars are now displayed for applicable Rewards
- Added menu transitions to Requests and Coven menus
- Can now accept a friend request from the player profile menu in Requests
- Accept, reject, and rescind friend request actions have an additional confirmation prompt
- Autofill in Coven Invite menu now checks friends as well as recent players
- Adjusted Type Name widget sizing in various menus
Bug Fixes
- Display FPS setting will now correctly enable FPS display
- Adjusted centering on map selection highlights
- Fixed Chinese language display on loading screens
- Fixed the on-screen keyboard not opening when chatting on controller
- Fixed on-screen keyboard not dismissing properly with B (right button)
- Fixed Wardrobe colour selections not updating properly
- When deleting an account, the Escape key prompt no longer shows up on screen
- Fixed NPC upper torso animations while seated
- Coven invites will now properly check if the username exists
- Fixed an issue with NPCs looking at the player character
Known Issues
- Camera can clip through Homestead walls after the Summon Familiar tutorial
