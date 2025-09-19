This update is back on the main branch! If you are on the beta branch, you will also be updated to this version automatically.

Added a "Current Height Offset" meter

This meter tracks how high or low the height offset is, and is available in the pause menu alongside the increase and decrease height buttons. Hopefully this should be a smoother experience.

Made changes to the tutorial and the apartment

There are a myriad of new signs in the tutorial and a few ceilings in the frontrooms apartment have been raised up slightly to provide more breathing room.

Significantly improved some Sh4dy Gr3y sublevels

Levels 0zero and 2two got the most touch-ups. Level 0zero has much lusher foliage and better-looking ground.

Now for some rapid-fire changes:

Made level 6 darker

Improved the "Remove Door Names" option

Added new music to level Theta

Slightly nerfed buckshot

Added a sandbox capsule for the MEG Guards (level 250)

Fixed some odd audio issues with the hub

Improved some misc tiles in the poolrooms

Added some new door pictures

