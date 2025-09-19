Changelog:
- fixed a bug with bookshelves
- fixed dros calling 160 coins 200
- fixed a value in a prayer for the dying skill not being color-tinted
- fixed quicksave to drop a proper notification (as opposed to an overlapping top-left one)
- added scrollbar to perks
- added (hidden) hotkeys to confirm screen. y or enter to confirm, esc to cancel
- fixed a typo in a book
- other smaller engine stuff
- Damned Studios
0.173 BUGFIX BUILD IS LIVE!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
64-bit Depot 2174503
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update