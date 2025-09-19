Changelog:

- fixed a bug with bookshelves

- fixed dros calling 160 coins 200

- fixed a value in a prayer for the dying skill not being color-tinted

- fixed quicksave to drop a proper notification (as opposed to an overlapping top-left one)

- added scrollbar to perks

- added (hidden) hotkeys to confirm screen. y or enter to confirm, esc to cancel

- fixed a typo in a book

- other smaller engine stuff



- Damned Studios