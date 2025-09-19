 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20053062 Edited 19 September 2025 – 19:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog:
- fixed a bug with bookshelves
- fixed dros calling 160 coins 200
- fixed a value in a prayer for the dying skill not being color-tinted
- fixed quicksave to drop a proper notification (as opposed to an overlapping top-left one)
- added scrollbar to perks
- added (hidden) hotkeys to confirm screen. y or enter to confirm, esc to cancel
- fixed a typo in a book
- other smaller engine stuff

- Damned Studios

