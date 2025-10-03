Command Deck Starting Authority Changes
- Trade Federation from 55 up to 60
- Merc from 55 up to 75
- Blob from 60 down to 58
- Star Empire from 55 down to 53
- Machine Cult from 55 up 60
- Coalition to 62 up to 70
- Lost fleet 72 down to 55
Card changes
- Feed the Machine changed to "Every time you scrap a card from your hand or discard pile, gain 1 combat."
- Union Blitz changed to have a dual-faction symbol, and give 1 combat.
- Alliance Procurement changed to say "Once per turn you may gain 2 Trade and put the next ship or base you acquire this turn on the top of your deck."
- Battle Frigate combat changed from 6 to 5
- Plasma Wurm combat changed from 5 to 6
- Pirate Lair ally ability changed from 4 Combat to 2 Combat
Bug fixes:
- Lieutenant Governor Labella affect puts any faction of ship or base on top of deck
- Acquiring The Shell when multiple acquire effects are active gives an Explorer
- Explorers added directly to hadn't don't match RoE Explorers
- Base defense values don't revert when Storm World destroys opponent Fortress or Fire World
- Fire World can reduce defense lower than 1.
- Cluster base is missing from Rise of Empire Scavengers
- If opening trade row has 3 planets, the row doesn't immediately get scrapped
- Warp Bot needs to give a choice before shuffling the draw pile
- Cruiser Mech's ability order doesn't match the order on the card
- Hathor should shuffle your deck
- Transport Spike is scripted like Tusker
- 3-Planet trade-row scrap triggers Frenzy gambit
- The Furnace is missing a layout
- Using the Anubis planet effect triggers Machine Cult gambit
- Conversion Center doesn't block Play All
- Armada Assembly top-deck effect should be optional
- Set-aside "scrap" effects cause Frenzy to give combat
- Planets set aside show "trade" in the purchase description
