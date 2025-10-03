 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20053049
Balance changes:
Command Deck Starting Authority Changes
  • Trade Federation from 55 up to 60
  • Merc from 55 up to 75
  • Blob from 60 down to 58
  • Star Empire from 55 down to 53
  • Machine Cult from 55 up 60
  • Coalition to 62 up to 70
  • Lost fleet 72 down to 55

Card changes
  • Feed the Machine changed to "Every time you scrap a card from your hand or discard pile, gain 1 combat."
  • Union Blitz changed to have a dual-faction symbol, and give 1 combat.
  • Alliance Procurement changed to say "Once per turn you may gain 2 Trade and put the next ship or base you acquire this turn on the top of your deck."
  • Battle Frigate combat changed from 6 to 5
  • Plasma Wurm combat changed from 5 to 6
  • Pirate Lair ally ability changed from 4 Combat to 2 Combat


Bug fixes:
  • Lieutenant Governor Labella affect puts any faction of ship or base on top of deck
  • Acquiring The Shell when multiple acquire effects are active gives an Explorer
  • Explorers added directly to hadn't don't match RoE Explorers
  • Base defense values don't revert when Storm World destroys opponent Fortress or Fire World
  • Fire World can reduce defense lower than 1.
  • Cluster base is missing from Rise of Empire Scavengers
  • If opening trade row has 3 planets, the row doesn't immediately get scrapped
  • Warp Bot needs to give a choice before shuffling the draw pile
  • Cruiser Mech's ability order doesn't match the order on the card
  • Hathor should shuffle your deck
  • Transport Spike is scripted like Tusker
  • 3-Planet trade-row scrap triggers Frenzy gambit
  • The Furnace is missing a layout
  • Using the Anubis planet effect triggers Machine Cult gambit
  • Conversion Center doesn't block Play All
  • Armada Assembly top-deck effect should be optional
  • Set-aside "scrap" effects cause Frenzy to give combat
  • Planets set aside show "trade" in the purchase description

