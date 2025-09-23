



Marathon Mode is Live!

If you were looking for a better way to speedrun the entire game, this is for you! Marathon Mode will take you through all 20 trials back-to-back and allow you to compete on a new leaderboard.

Similar to the final golden chest, Marathon Mode is unlocked by getting gold on all trials. To start Marathon Mode, go down the staircase behind the golden chest under the temple. There you will find a floating book stack that can be interacted with to start a marathon!

This update also has several changes to early game trails to hopefully increase visibility of shortcuts, however, level flow has been left largely unchanged.

Changes

Marathon mode (located in new room below temple - requires gold on all trials)

Added marathon timer showing total time elapsed in a marathon (including restarts and deaths). Also shows delta time between your best marathon and the current marathon (only appears on consecutive runs of marathon mode)

Front Gate I trial revisions (hidden scroll and present moved)

Grasslands I trial revisions (hidden scroll moved)

Grasslands III trial revisions (hidden scroll moved slightly )

Grasslands VI trial revisions (hidden scroll and present moved)

Leaderboard upload reattempts . If your leaderboard entry (time and/or ghost) fails to upload, try replaying the level. As long as the save data is not tampered with, a reupload will be attempted. This should work if you get records offline, without internet, or if Steam services are down.

Present and scroll particles upgraded and proximity sound added for better discoverability

Added banner dropdown when a hidden scroll is opened

Updated models for the start and stop targets in the trial buildings (the stop target is now a stop sign and the start target is less blocky)

Various bug fixes regarding ghost selection

Various tweaks to how level selection works in order to support Marathon Mode

Fixed bug where particles from hidden scrolls and presents would stop on trial quick restart

Various tweaks to destructible positioning (fixed wall clipping, floating items, etc.)

Also, I'm hoping to have German and Russian translation updates out this week.

Let me know what you think or if you encounter any issues!

And as always, have fun!