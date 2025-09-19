- Improved performance drastically - targeting 100+ fps on Steam Deck on max

- Improved mouse/controller look feel

- Added procedural hand animation

- Improved enemy hitboxes

- Preloaded VFX to reduce stuttering when first starting the game

- Added level 25

- Players can now shoot rockets in mid air, causing them to explode

- Improved Ramp visuals

- New “Activity Feed/Kill Feed” added

- Redesigned Main Menu, Mode Select, Level Select

- Added Main Menu Music

- Improved Button visuals

- Redesigned artwork more centered around the enemy targets (not final, just a test!)

- Improved visual clarity with TAA

- Added animations to HUD for abilities

- Improved lighting pass on certain levels