19 September 2025 Build 20052996 Edited 19 September 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved performance drastically - targeting 100+ fps on Steam Deck on max
- Improved mouse/controller look feel
- Added procedural hand animation
- Improved enemy hitboxes
- Preloaded VFX to reduce stuttering when first starting the game
- Added level 25
- Players can now shoot rockets in mid air, causing them to explode
- Improved Ramp visuals
- New “Activity Feed/Kill Feed” added
- Redesigned Main Menu, Mode Select, Level Select
- Added Main Menu Music
- Improved Button visuals
- Redesigned artwork more centered around the enemy targets (not final, just a test!)
- Improved visual clarity with TAA
- Added animations to HUD for abilities
- Improved lighting pass on certain levels

