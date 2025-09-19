- Improved performance drastically - targeting 100+ fps on Steam Deck on max
- Improved mouse/controller look feel
- Added procedural hand animation
- Improved enemy hitboxes
- Preloaded VFX to reduce stuttering when first starting the game
- Added level 25
- Players can now shoot rockets in mid air, causing them to explode
- Improved Ramp visuals
- New “Activity Feed/Kill Feed” added
- Redesigned Main Menu, Mode Select, Level Select
- Added Main Menu Music
- Improved Button visuals
- Redesigned artwork more centered around the enemy targets (not final, just a test!)
- Improved visual clarity with TAA
- Added animations to HUD for abilities
- Improved lighting pass on certain levels
Update 0.21 - General Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
