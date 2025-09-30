With the leaves falling and the air being crisp... now would be the perfect time to cozy up and work on your next big project. We’re back with a brand-new public version of 001 Game Creator, plus some great discounts to help you kick off the season!

New Version Out Now

The latest public update of 001 Game Creator is here and brings major stability improvements and fixes that many of you have been waiting for. Resource editors are now much more reliable thanks to fixes that prevent random crashes when switching between resources. Large maps now scroll properly (even when zoomed in), actor acceleration will now correctly reach minimum negative velocity, and actor tint/

specular colors now apply correctly when holding items.



On the platform side, Android projects now target API version 35 (with a new minimum of 21), support 16KB page sizes, and use the updated Google Play Billing Library 7.1.1 for maximum compatibility. Plus, we’ve introduced a new "Epic for Windows" build option with supporting game settings and made achievement/stat events work seamlessly for both Steam and Epic users.

View a full list of changes here:

https://001gamecreator.com/changes/

Community Showcases

In case you missed it, our most recent Community Showcase featured "Wanderboots 2" by Partysofa, an ambitious adventure inspired by classic 2D Zelda games. It boasts an advanced lighting system, NPC schedules, physics-driven puzzles, and a sprawling, semi-linear world full of dungeons, quests, and side activities. It’s a great example of what can be built with 001, and we’d love to see more creators sharing their own projects on Discord for future showcases!

Check out the full post here:

https://001gamecreator.com/news/2025-09-17/001-game-creator-community-showcase-2/

Autumn Sale

We’re also running an Autumn Sale! Starting today and until October 20th, you can get 75% off 001 Game Creator and 20% off all DLCs to help you in your game-dev journey!