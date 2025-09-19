-Improved Skills: Ranged Assault/Stab Throw - I felt these skills weren't as appealing as some of the other skills, so I improved them based on another skill called Hyper Beam. Now Ranged Assault and Stab Throw does increased damage based on the distance of the target. Ranged Assault now has a fixed range of 5 instead of 3 to 5 and Stab Throw has a fixed range of 3 instead of 2 to 3. The potential damage of both skills are now some of the highest in the game.

-Changed the Year 2 City Tournament prizes by replacing the repeated item for Food and Hygiene.

-Bug Fixes: Favorite/Dislike: Fixed major bug where Materials weren't working at all. Fixed bug where favorites/dislikes were not properly resetting after a few weeks. (I'm not even sure how I missed this for so long -_-)

-Bug Fix: Daughter Request - Continuously saying no should now result in the daughter progressively becoming upset. (as originally intended)

-Added bottom help GUI to Farm Upgrade Equip Menu. Upgrade item list can now be sorted.

-Corrected Talent: Plague

-Changed the animation effect of Divert to make it more distinct.

-Bug Fix: Door 2 Door Equipment Shop - The shop was giving out specific Talents it shouldn't have been. Those talents will auto unequip and be unusable if you happened to have them. Apologies for the inconvenience.

-Door 2 Door Seller: Griffin - Lowered the initial asking price. It was way too high.

-Stage: Savanna Coast 1 - Fixed risky treasure battles, neutral combatants are now correctly set.

-Corrected various dialogue issues.