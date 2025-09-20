 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20052831 Edited 20 September 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/49916/Idle_Pixel_Art_Bundle/
My zombies were already dragging their feet, but now… they stumbled into a shared bundle with another cute pixel game: Idle Together!

👉 This bundle is basically a shared brain buffet:

  • IdleZomb (my lovely corpses hunting for DNA 🍖)

  • Idle Together (their cleaner, less decomposed cousins 👥)

Two idle games, two pixel art flavors, one tasty offer.

🧟 Fun fact: My zombies didn’t really choose— they just smelled the fresh meat coming from Idle Together and followed the trail… The result? Bam, a bundle!

💀 On top of that, you get a 10% discount to fill up your cemetery of games.

So, are you ready to click before my zombies devour the deal?

On that note, happy feasting…

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link