My zombies were already dragging their feet, but now… they stumbled into a shared bundle with another cute pixel game:

👉 This bundle is basically a shared brain buffet:

IdleZomb (my lovely corpses hunting for DNA 🍖)

Idle Together (their cleaner, less decomposed cousins 👥)

Two idle games, two pixel art flavors, one tasty offer.

🧟 Fun fact: My zombies didn’t really choose— they just smelled the fresh meat coming from Idle Together and followed the trail… The result? Bam, a bundle!

💀 On top of that, you get a 10% discount to fill up your cemetery of games.

So, are you ready to click before my zombies devour the deal?

On that note, happy feasting…