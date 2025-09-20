👉 This bundle is basically a shared brain buffet:
IdleZomb (my lovely corpses hunting for DNA 🍖)
Idle Together (their cleaner, less decomposed cousins 👥)
Two idle games, two pixel art flavors, one tasty offer.
🧟 Fun fact: My zombies didn’t really choose— they just smelled the fresh meat coming from Idle Together and followed the trail… The result? Bam, a bundle!
💀 On top of that, you get a 10% discount to fill up your cemetery of games.
So, are you ready to click before my zombies devour the deal?
On that note, happy feasting…