 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20052830 Edited 19 September 2025 – 19:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Map fixes

-Lots of Bug fixees

-Tons of physics works done

-UI changes

-Smooving to trick blending system

-More replay editor features (including keyframble FOV and more)

-MULTIPLAYER RETURNS

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3800341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link