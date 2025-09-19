Hey Guys,

Hope everyone is enjoying the last update! So what started as a quick hotfix, turned into another pretty good update (sorry for the delay there)



Here's a rundown of the changes:



[NEW] Physics based flips. You can now flip over walls and onto objects. This has been long requested and really unlocks a ton of new gameplay opportunities.

[NEW] Better blend out of in air flips. Momentum is better preserved for in air flips before correction kicks in!

[NEW] More realistic landing heights. We've reduced slightly the height at which you can take drops with and without rolling. Going to be finetuning this over the next few updates, as well as adding more landing animations and audio and visual cues for landing requirements.

[NEW] More realistic grab and wall slide heights. You can no longer grab from the top of a skyscraper lol. ow if you attempt to grab a ledge after falling too far, you'll slip out when grabbing and bail (actually looks really cool). Again, going to be tweaking these limits and also adding more grab animations depending on falling height etc.

[NEW] New speed challenge across skyscrapers

[NEW] New chase on city-group rooftop

[NEW] Added checkpoints in existing speed challenges

[NEW] We're starting to work on flow and taking a better look at scoring. Now as you chain moves the movement will slowly speed up. This is still missing the HUD visuals but will be adding that in one of the next few updates!

[FIX] Couple crash fixes

[FIX] Fixed water reset during wharf chase

[FIX] Fixed some collision issues stopping double vaults and climbs etc

[FIX] A few input fixes. There were some inputs blocking each other despite not having any clashes i.e., holding Triggers were blocking climbs etc. These have been fixed as well as some additional fallbacks for very basic movements to improve general flow

[FIX] Fixed some input chaining bugs with the tap vaults and flips causing you to flip out of sticks or vault/flip when you didn't want to.

[FIX] Fixed camera zoom in stuck on sprint

[FIX] Improved turn in place for M+K. There are some issues with the slow movement, turn in place and starts in general for keyboard and controller that we're working on. Should have a fix and improvements for that soon!

Thanks again for the support and let us know any feedback in the comments or discord



Team SPP