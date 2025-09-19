/!\ It's recommanded to reset your save fil to continue with this version! /!\
- rebuild of the HUB in progress
- add an animation for the excavator
- add the spy lodge
- add the night missions
- mellings have now a custom shape size, to provide more different styles
- change the way ennemy stats and quantity was calculated
- add a neutral faction you can encounter in missions: phyto
- add prospector, in exploration lodge
- add supply missions
- some stats, like gardians posts number, cannot be upgraded with mellings workers
- add a mellings role: repair technicians, you can obtain while building the expert lodge
- the expert lodge, bringing this new repair technician, no longer bring study bonus directly
- Aim reticule can now have custom color and opacity
HUB, missions, mods and lot of other things...
