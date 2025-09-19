/!\ It's recommanded to reset your save fil to continue with this version! /!\

- rebuild of the HUB in progress

- add an animation for the excavator

- add the spy lodge

- add the night missions

- mellings have now a custom shape size, to provide more different styles

- change the way ennemy stats and quantity was calculated

- add a neutral faction you can encounter in missions: phyto

- add prospector, in exploration lodge

- add supply missions

- some stats, like gardians posts number, cannot be upgraded with mellings workers

- add a mellings role: repair technicians, you can obtain while building the expert lodge

- the expert lodge, bringing this new repair technician, no longer bring study bonus directly

- Aim reticule can now have custom color and opacity